Philadelphia 125, Sacramento 108
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHILADELPHIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harris
|36:30
|11-22
|2-3
|4-14
|3
|1
|28
|Scott
|25:02
|5-10
|0-0
|3-7
|4
|1
|11
|Horford
|36:21
|7-14
|2-2
|3-8
|6
|1
|18
|Milton
|27:13
|8-14
|1-1
|0-3
|3
|4
|20
|Thybulle
|19:25
|1-3
|1-2
|2-2
|1
|3
|3
|Robinson III
|28:38
|2-6
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|2
|5
|Korkmaz
|24:47
|2-7
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|7
|Neto
|20:47
|5-8
|4-5
|0-2
|2
|2
|16
|Burks
|18:40
|6-12
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|17
|Pelle
|2:37
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|47-96
|14-17
|14-45
|24
|18
|125
Percentages: FG .490, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Harris 4-6, Milton 3-5, Burks 3-6, Neto 2-3, Horford 2-6, Korkmaz 1-3, Robinson III 1-3, Scott 1-3, Thybulle 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Harris, Milton).
Turnovers: 12 (Korkmaz 3, Harris 2, Neto 2, Burks, Horford, Milton, Scott, Thybulle).
Steals: 8 (Korkmaz 3, Burks 2, Milton, Neto, Thybulle).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|37:44
|5-10
|3-4
|1-6
|5
|0
|15
|Bjelica
|30:44
|3-8
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|2
|7
|Giles III
|15:18
|5-8
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|10
|Bogdanovic
|35:07
|5-8
|2-2
|0-6
|5
|1
|13
|Fox
|36:20
|9-17
|5-6
|0-3
|7
|2
|23
|Bazemore
|32:42
|5-9
|3-4
|1-9
|0
|4
|14
|Hield
|25:17
|8-16
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|22
|Len
|14:39
|2-2
|0-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|4
|Joseph
|12:09
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-79
|13-18
|4-37
|23
|21
|108
Percentages: FG .532, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Hield 6-10, Barnes 2-3, Bazemore 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-4, Bjelica 1-5, Fox 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Joseph 2, Bazemore, Fox).
Turnovers: 17 (Len 4, Bazemore 3, Hield 3, Giles III 2, Barnes, Bjelica, Bogdanovic, Fox, Joseph).
Steals: 7 (Hield 3, Bazemore, Bogdanovic, Fox, Giles III).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Philadelphia
|32
|31
|33
|29
|—
|125
|Sacramento
|30
|23
|27
|28
|—
|108
A_15,485 (17,608). T_2:04.