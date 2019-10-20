https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Patriot-Team-Leaders-14548231.php
Patriot Team Leaders
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|Georgetown
|7
|0
|88
|12.6
|Lehigh
|6
|0
|137
|22.8
|Holy Cross
|7
|0
|195
|27.9
|Lafayette
|7
|0
|216
|30.9
|Fordham
|8
|1
|263
|32.9
|Colgate
|8
|0
|266
|33.3
|Bucknell
|7
|0
|278
|39.7
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Fordham
|8
|577
|2,948
|368.5
|Georgetown
|7
|449
|2,535
|362.1
|Lafayette
|7
|455
|2,429
|347.0
|Lehigh
|6
|412
|1,907
|317.8
|Holy Cross
|7
|453
|2,113
|301.9
|Bucknell
|7
|495
|2,008
|286.9
|Colgate
|8
|505
|2,176
|272.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Georgetown
|7
|283
|1,181
|18
|168.7
|Fordham
|8
|321
|1,338
|11
|167.3
|Lafayette
|7
|220
|715
|7
|102.1
|Colgate
|8
|289
|809
|9
|101.1
|Holy Cross
|7
|222
|631
|7
|90.1
|Lehigh
|6
|186
|462
|4
|77.0
|Bucknell
|7
|211
|506
|5
|72.3
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|Lehigh
|6
|211
|700
|7
|116.7
|Georgetown
|7
|266
|922
|9
|131.7
|Fordham
|8
|297
|1,362
|15
|170.3
|Lafayette
|7
|313
|1,349
|12
|192.7
|Colgate
|8
|320
|1,550
|18
|193.8
|Holy Cross
|7
|305
|1,382
|14
|197.4
|Bucknell
|7
|269
|1,402
|12
|200.3
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Lafayette
|7
|235
|142
|9
|1,714
|8
|244.9
|Lehigh
|6
|226
|115
|7
|1,445
|7
|240.8
|Bucknell
|7
|284
|151
|7
|1,502
|5
|214.6
|Holy Cross
|7
|231
|117
|3
|1,482
|7
|211.7
|Fordham
|8
|256
|145
|8
|1,610
|13
|201.3
|Georgetown
|7
|166
|103
|3
|1,354
|10
|193.4
|Colgate
|8
|216
|127
|5
|1,367
|4
|170.9
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|Georgetown
|7
|6
|11
|17
|6
|3
|9
|8
|1.14
|Holy Cross
|7
|8
|7
|15
|7
|3
|10
|5
|.71
|Fordham
|8
|5
|7
|12
|4
|8
|12
|0
|.00
|Lehigh
|6
|6
|2
|8
|3
|7
|10
|-2
|-0.33
|Colgate
|8
|5
|3
|8
|6
|5
|11
|-3
|-0.38
|Bucknell
|7
|2
|4
|6
|4
|7
|11
|-5
|-0.71
|Lafayette
|7
|4
|3
|7
|4
|9
|13
|-6
|-0.86
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Georgetown
|7
|178
|102
|11
|1,090
|2
|100.09
|Holy Cross
|7
|212
|118
|7
|1,417
|10
|120.77
|Lehigh
|6
|227
|144
|2
|1,585
|9
|133.41
|Colgate
|8
|194
|108
|3
|1,609
|12
|142.66
|Lafayette
|7
|193
|121
|3
|1,590
|15
|154.44
|Fordham
|8
|227
|150
|7
|2,223
|17
|166.89
|Bucknell
|7
|237
|154
|4
|2,040
|25
|168.72
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Fordham
|8
|35
|771
|22.03
|Colgate
|8
|35
|741
|21.17
|Lehigh
|6
|14
|273
|19.50
|Lafayette
|7
|27
|482
|17.85
|Holy Cross
|7
|17
|300
|17.65
|Georgetown
|7
|13
|226
|17.38
|Bucknell
|7
|14
|188
|13.43
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Georgetown
|7
|13
|190
|14.62
|Fordham
|8
|6
|66
|11.00
|Lafayette
|7
|3
|31
|10.33
|Colgate
|8
|8
|54
|6.75
|Bucknell
|7
|14
|86
|6.14
|Lehigh
|6
|8
|28
|3.50
|Holy Cross
|7
|7
|-9
|-1.29
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|Bucknell
|7
|114
|47
|45.34
|Colgate
|8
|34
|45
|40.27
|Holy Cross
|7
|82
|49
|37.55
|Georgetown
|7
|85
|29
|36.55
|Fordham
|8
|130
|45
|36.18
|Lafayette
|7
|73
|35
|35.91
|Lehigh
|6
|80
|43
|34.63
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Georgetown
|7
|444
|2,012
|287.4
|Lehigh
|6
|438
|2,285
|380.8
|Colgate
|8
|514
|3,159
|394.9
|Holy Cross
|7
|517
|2,799
|399.9
|Lafayette
|7
|506
|2,939
|419.9
|Fordham
|8
|524
|3,585
|448.1
|Bucknell
|7
|506
|3,442
|491.7
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|Georgetown
|7
|3
|211
|30.1
|Fordham
|8
|10
|195
|24.4
|Lafayette
|7
|6
|122
|17.4
|Holy Cross
|7
|6
|122
|17.4
|Lehigh
|6
|5
|97
|16.2
|Bucknell
|7
|7
|108
|15.4
|Colgate
|8
|2
|104
|13.0
