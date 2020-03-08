https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/PROVIDENCE-93-DEPAUL-55-15114125.php
PROVIDENCE 93, DEPAUL 55
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DEPAUL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butz
|20
|3-6
|1-4
|5-6
|0
|3
|7
|Hall
|17
|1-7
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|0
|2
|Weems
|33
|3-13
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|3
|6
|Coleman-Lands
|16
|2-3
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|4
|7
|Moore
|35
|5-14
|2-2
|0-3
|6
|2
|14
|Ongenda
|19
|4-4
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|4
|10
|Williams
|15
|3-6
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|6
|Jacobs
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Lopez
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Cameron
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|Sullivan
|1
|0-0
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-63
|7-13
|14-30
|9
|21
|55
Percentages: FG .349, FT .538.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Moore 2-6, Coleman-Lands 1-2, Cameron 1-3, Lopez 0-1, Jacobs 0-2, Weems 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Butz 2, Ongenda).
Turnovers: 15 (Weems 4, Moore 3, Cameron 2, Hall 2, Butz, Jacobs, Lopez, Ongenda).
Steals: 4 (Weems 2, Cameron, Ongenda).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PROVIDENCE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Watson
|22
|5-9
|8-10
|6-10
|0
|3
|18
|Diallo
|29
|7-17
|2-2
|1-8
|4
|1
|17
|Duke
|31
|6-9
|3-3
|0-3
|0
|2
|16
|Pipkins
|28
|3-6
|4-4
|1-1
|5
|2
|12
|Reeves
|30
|6-12
|3-5
|3-7
|2
|4
|19
|Holt
|18
|2-3
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|0
|5
|Gantt
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Young
|15
|1-3
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Fonts
|3
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|White
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Dempsey
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-64
|21-26
|14-38
|13
|16
|93
Percentages: FG .484, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Reeves 4-8, Pipkins 2-4, White 1-1, Holt 1-2, Diallo 1-3, Duke 1-3, Fonts 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Duke, Watson).
Turnovers: 10 (Diallo 2, Reeves 2, Dempsey, Duke, Gantt, Pipkins, Watson, White).
Steals: 10 (Pipkins 4, Duke 3, Fonts, Gantt, Holt).
Technical Fouls: None.
|DePaul
|25
|30
|—
|55
|Providence
|55
|38
|—
|93
