Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
DEPAUL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Butz 20 3-6 1-4 5-6 0 3 7
Hall 17 1-7 0-0 2-6 1 0 2
Weems 33 3-13 0-0 3-4 1 3 6
Coleman-Lands 16 2-3 2-3 0-1 0 4 7
Moore 35 5-14 2-2 0-3 6 2 14
Ongenda 19 4-4 2-2 2-5 0 4 10
Williams 15 3-6 0-0 2-2 0 0 6
Jacobs 14 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Lopez 14 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Cameron 13 1-4 0-0 0-1 1 2 3
Sullivan 1 0-0 0-2 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-63 7-13 14-30 9 21 55

Percentages: FG .349, FT .538.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Moore 2-6, Coleman-Lands 1-2, Cameron 1-3, Lopez 0-1, Jacobs 0-2, Weems 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Butz 2, Ongenda).

Turnovers: 15 (Weems 4, Moore 3, Cameron 2, Hall 2, Butz, Jacobs, Lopez, Ongenda).

Steals: 4 (Weems 2, Cameron, Ongenda).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
PROVIDENCE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Watson 22 5-9 8-10 6-10 0 3 18
Diallo 29 7-17 2-2 1-8 4 1 17
Duke 31 6-9 3-3 0-3 0 2 16
Pipkins 28 3-6 4-4 1-1 5 2 12
Reeves 30 6-12 3-5 3-7 2 4 19
Holt 18 2-3 0-0 2-4 2 0 5
Gantt 16 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Young 15 1-3 1-2 1-2 0 0 3
Fonts 3 0-3 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
White 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 3
Dempsey 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-64 21-26 14-38 13 16 93

Percentages: FG .484, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Reeves 4-8, Pipkins 2-4, White 1-1, Holt 1-2, Diallo 1-3, Duke 1-3, Fonts 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Duke, Watson).

Turnovers: 10 (Diallo 2, Reeves 2, Dempsey, Duke, Gantt, Pipkins, Watson, White).

Steals: 10 (Pipkins 4, Duke 3, Fonts, Gantt, Holt).

Technical Fouls: None.

DePaul 25 30 55
Providence 55 38 93

.