https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Ottawa-4-Detroit-3-15095905.php
Ottawa 4, Detroit 3
Recommended Video:
|Detroit
|1
|1
|1
|0
|—
|3
|Ottawa
|0
|1
|2
|1
|—
|4
Ottawa won shootout 1-0
First Period_1, Detroit, Nielsen 4 (Erne), 3:59.
Second Period_2, Detroit, Larkin 18 (Bertuzzi, Fabbri), 6:59. 3, Ottawa, Anisimov 14 (Tierney, Reilly), 13:42 (pp).
Third Period_4, Ottawa, Sabourin 2 (Chabot, Peca), 1:48. 5, Ottawa, Anisimov 15 (Paul, Hawryluk), 6:09. 6, Detroit, Gagner 6 (Hronek, Larkin), 7:46 (pp).
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Ottawa 1 (Reilly NG, Anisimov G, Ryan NG), Detroit 0 (Larkin NG, Fabbri NG, Bertuzzi NG).
Shots on Goal_Detroit 10-9-8-1_28. Ottawa 11-10-12-6_39.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 2; Ottawa 1 of 5.
Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 13-20-3 (39 shots-36 saves). Ottawa, Hogberg 5-7-8 (28-25).
A_15,505 (18,572). T_2:35.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Scott Driscoll.
View Comments