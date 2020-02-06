Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
OKLAHOMA (12-10) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Simpson 27 2-6 0-0 1-5 4 2 4
Gregory 36 3-6 3-4 2-4 1 3 10
Robertson 40 3-10 4-5 1-7 0 2 13
Veitenheimer 17 0-1 0-0 0-4 0 0 0
Williams 39 7-16 4-6 2-8 3 4 18
Lampkin 13 0-2 2-2 1-3 0 0 2
Scott 3 0-2 2-4 1-2 0 0 2
Llanusa 25 8-12 2-2 1-3 1 4 19
Totals 200 23-55 17-23 13-45 9 15 68

Percentages: FG 41.818, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Robertson 3-10, Gregory 1-2, Llanusa 1-2, Williams 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gregory 1, Lampkin 1)

Turnovers: 23 (Gregory 5, Williams 5, Veitenheimer 4, Simpson 3, Llanusa 2, Lampkin 1, Scott 1)

Steals: 8 (Williams 4, Llanusa 2, Robertson 1, Veitenheimer 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
WEST VIRGINIA (14-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Niblack 24 8-11 0-0 1-10 1 4 16
Ejiofor 28 0-3 0-0 2-6 0 2 0
Gondrezick 28 4-14 3-5 0-0 3 2 13
Martin 34 5-15 0-0 0-1 2 1 12
Smith 29 3-8 0-0 0-0 1 3 6
Martinez 15 2-4 0-0 3-5 1 4 4
Norris 8 0-0 0-0 1-4 0 2 0
Deans 18 2-4 1-2 0-1 1 1 5
Rudd 16 1-4 0-2 0-2 0 2 2
Totals 200 25-63 4-9 8-31 9 21 58

Percentages: FG 39.683, FT .444.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Gondrezick 2-6, Martin 2-7, Smith 0-1, Deans 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Niblack 1, Ejiofor 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Gondrezick 3, Smith 3, Rudd 3, Martinez 2, Norris 2, Niblack 1, Ejiofor 1, Martin 1, Deans 1)

Steals: 9 (Ejiofor 2, Deans 2, Rudd 2, Niblack 1, Gondrezick 1, Smith 1)

Technical Fouls: None

West Virginia 11 12 20 15 58
Oklahoma 17 14 19 18 68

A_709

Officials_Saif Esho, Scott Yarbrough, Dee Kantner