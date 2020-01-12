FG FT Reb
OHIO ST. (10-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Juhasz 34 9-16 2-4 3-12 1 2 23
Patty 26 5-9 3-5 2-6 1 4 13
Greene 14 0-4 1-2 1-2 3 3 1
Miller 31 2-9 0-0 1-2 3 2 6
Sheldon 32 2-7 0-0 1-1 0 1 5
Mikulasikova 16 2-4 0-0 0-0 2 1 5
Wone Aranaz 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Bell 16 6-12 2-2 2-3 3 3 17
Crooms 28 4-7 2-4 2-6 9 1 10
Satterfield 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-68 10-17 13-37 22 17 80

Percentages: FG 44.118, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Juhasz 3-5, Bell 3-7, Miller 2-6, Sheldon 1-5, Mikulasikova 1-2, Patty 0-1, Greene 0-3, Crooms 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Crooms 2, Juhasz 1, Patty 1, Bell 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Crooms 4, Greene 2, Miller 2, Patty 1, Sheldon 1, Mikulasikova 1, Bell 1)

Steals: 12 (Juhasz 4, Crooms 3, Patty 2, Greene 1, Miller 1, Sheldon 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
PENN ST. (7-9) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Smith 24 1-3 2-2 3-4 0 3 4
Frazier 36 9-13 3-6 0-5 1 3 22
Hagans 28 4-7 0-0 1-5 0 1 9
Marisa 37 4-9 0-0 0-8 1 4 9
McDaniel 34 7-16 6-10 0-3 3 4 22
Camden 5 0-3 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Ebo 27 2-2 0-0 1-5 0 1 4
Wallace 6 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Bembry 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-54 11-18 7-36 5 18 70

Percentages: FG 5.000, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (McDaniel 2-3, Frazier 1-3, Hagans 1-2, Marisa 1-3, Camden 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Smith 1, Marisa 1)

Turnovers: 22 (Frazier 6, McDaniel 6, Hagans 3, Marisa 3, Smith 1, Ebo 1, Wallace 1)

Steals: 3 (Frazier 2, Hagans 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Penn St. 15 11 24 20 70
Ohio St. 13 20 33 14 80

A_5,428

Officials_N/A, N/A, N/A