Oakland-Kansas City Runs

Athletics first. Marcus Semien singles to shallow right field. Robbie Grossman pops out to shallow center field to Nicky Lopez. Matt Olson singles to right field. Marcus Semien to second. Mark Canha hit by pitch. Matt Olson to second. Marcus Semien to third. Seth Brown flies out to center field to Bubba Starling. Jurickson Profar hit by pitch. Mark Canha to second. Matt Olson to third. Marcus Semien scores. Chad Pinder flies out to right field to Hunter Dozier.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Athletics 1, Royals 0.

Royals first. Whit Merrifield singles to shallow center field. Jorge Soler homers to center field. Whit Merrifield scores. Hunter Dozier pops out to shortstop to Marcus Semien. Alex Gordon grounds out to first base to Matt Olson. Cheslor Cuthbert pops out to shallow center field to Corban Joseph.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 2, Athletics 1.

Athletics fourth. Seth Brown doubles to deep right field. Jurickson Profar homers to center field. Seth Brown scores. Chad Pinder doubles to deep right field. Corban Joseph lines out to deep right center field to Bubba Starling. Chad Pinder to third. Josh Phegley called out on strikes. Marcus Semien singles to left field. Chad Pinder scores. Robbie Grossman flies out to deep right field to Hunter Dozier.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 4, Royals 2.

Athletics fifth. Matt Olson grounds out to shallow right field, Whit Merrifield to Ryan O'Hearn. Mark Canha doubles to deep right field. Seth Brown singles to right center field. Mark Canha scores. Jurickson Profar singles to right center field. Seth Brown to second. Chad Pinder walks. Jurickson Profar to second. Seth Brown to third. Corban Joseph walks. Chad Pinder to second. Jurickson Profar to third. Seth Brown scores. Josh Phegley out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Alex Gordon. Jurickson Profar scores. Marcus Semien grounds out to first base, Ryan O'Hearn to Jacob Barnes.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 7, Royals 2.

Royals fifth. Nick Dini hit by pitch. Nicky Lopez flies out to left field to Seth Brown. Whit Merrifield singles to left center field. Nick Dini to third. Jorge Soler reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Whit Merrifield to second. Nick Dini scores. Throwing error by Chad Pinder. Hunter Dozier walks. Jorge Soler to second. Whit Merrifield to third. Alex Gordon lines out to shortstop to Chad Pinder. Cheslor Cuthbert doubles to deep left field. Hunter Dozier to third. Jorge Soler scores. Whit Merrifield scores. Ryan O'Hearn lines out to center field to Mark Canha.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Athletics 7, Royals 5.

Athletics sixth. Robbie Grossman singles to shallow center field. Matt Olson reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Robbie Grossman to second. Fielding error by Cheslor Cuthbert. Mark Canha grounds out to shortstop. Matt Olson out at second. Robbie Grossman to third. Seth Brown singles to second base. Robbie Grossman scores. Jurickson Profar grounds out to first base to Ryan O'Hearn.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Athletics 8, Royals 5.

Royals eighth. Cheslor Cuthbert called out on strikes. Ryan O'Hearn walks. Bubba Starling walks. Ryan O'Hearn to second. Nick Dini singles to right center field. Bubba Starling to third. Ryan O'Hearn scores. Nicky Lopez singles to second base. Nick Dini to second. Bubba Starling scores. Whit Merrifield strikes out swinging. Jorge Soler strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 8, Royals 7.

Athletics ninth. Seth Brown singles to right field. Jurickson Profar singles to left field. Seth Brown to second. Chad Pinder out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Scott Barlow to Whit Merrifield. Jurickson Profar to second. Seth Brown to third. Corban Joseph pops out to Cheslor Cuthbert. Jurickson Profar to third. Seth Brown scores. Josh Phegley grounds out to first base to Ryan O'Hearn.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 9, Royals 7.

Royals ninth. Hunter Dozier strikes out swinging. Alex Gordon doubles to deep right center field. Cheslor Cuthbert strikes out swinging. Ryan O'Hearn singles to right center field. Alex Gordon scores. Bubba Starling strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 9, Royals 8.