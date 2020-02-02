https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/ORAL-ROBERTS-86-DENVER-77-15023548.php
ORAL ROBERTS 86, DENVER 77
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Murkey
|38
|7-14
|10-13
|1-7
|3
|1
|24
|Townsend
|38
|11-22
|6-7
|0-4
|3
|4
|30
|Gatlin
|33
|2-5
|0-1
|0-3
|2
|4
|5
|D.Nzekwesi
|21
|2-3
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|6
|Eastmond
|20
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|3
|Kurnaz
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|R.Jones
|19
|3-4
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|4
|6
|Green
|11
|0-1
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|200
|27-55
|19-25
|4-26
|9
|21
|77
Percentages: FG .491, FT .760.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Townsend 2-8, Eastmond 1-1, Gatlin 1-4, D.Nzekwesi 0-1, Kurnaz 0-1, Murkey 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Murkey).
Turnovers: 13 (Townsend 6, Eastmond 2, D.Nzekwesi, Green, Kurnaz, Murkey, R.Jones).
Steals: 5 (Townsend 3, D.Nzekwesi, R.Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORAL ROBERTS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fuqua
|34
|5-10
|8-12
|2-5
|5
|0
|19
|Burns
|33
|7-14
|6-6
|1-4
|3
|3
|22
|E.Nzekwesi
|29
|3-8
|7-8
|3-9
|0
|4
|13
|Obanor
|24
|5-7
|2-2
|3-8
|1
|4
|14
|Abmas
|23
|3-11
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|9
|Lacis
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|5
|Saunders
|17
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|0
|Kearns
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Lufile
|8
|2-4
|0-1
|3-4
|0
|4
|4
|Totals
|200
|27-62
|23-29
|14-37
|13
|22
|86
Percentages: FG .435, FT .793.
3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Abmas 3-9, Burns 2-3, Obanor 2-4, Lacis 1-3, Fuqua 1-5, Kearns 0-1, Saunders 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (E.Nzekwesi 2, Obanor).
Turnovers: 13 (Burns 6, Abmas 2, E.Nzekwesi, Fuqua, Lufile, Obanor, Saunders).
Steals: 6 (Burns 2, Abmas, Fuqua, Kearns, Obanor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Denver
|34
|43
|—
|77
|Oral Roberts
|38
|48
|—
|86
A_2,163 (11,300).
