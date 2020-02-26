https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/OHIO-80-BUFFALO-69-15084490.php
OHIO 80, BUFFALO 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUFFALO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hardnett
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Williams
|14
|1-6
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|Graves
|38
|6-17
|1-3
|2-7
|1
|2
|16
|A.Johnson
|29
|3-11
|7-7
|0-2
|1
|3
|15
|Jordan
|35
|3-6
|1-2
|2-5
|6
|2
|9
|Mballa
|26
|3-6
|7-7
|2-7
|1
|5
|13
|Grant
|18
|3-8
|1-1
|3-4
|2
|2
|7
|Segu
|18
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|6
|Bertram
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-62
|18-22
|10-34
|11
|22
|69
Percentages: FG .339, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Graves 3-8, Segu 2-3, A.Johnson 2-5, Jordan 2-5, Williams 0-1, Grant 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bertram, Graves, Jordan, Mballa).
Turnovers: 9 (Mballa 2, Williams 2, A.Johnson, Graves, Jordan, Segu).
Steals: 4 (Graves 2, Bertram, Jordan).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OHIO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ogbonda
|36
|1-5
|1-2
|1-10
|4
|4
|3
|Roderick
|30
|7-9
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|21
|Vander Plas
|29
|4-11
|5-6
|2-8
|5
|5
|14
|Dartis
|32
|4-10
|3-4
|1-2
|1
|0
|12
|Preston
|40
|6-14
|6-7
|0-10
|4
|0
|19
|McDay
|16
|1-2
|5-6
|1-2
|0
|1
|7
|Mil.Brown
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Murrell
|5
|0-1
|2-4
|2-2
|0
|3
|2
|Foster
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-54
|23-31
|7-35
|15
|18
|80
Percentages: FG .444, FT .742.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Roderick 6-8, Preston 1-3, Vander Plas 1-5, Dartis 1-6, Ogbonda 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Dartis, Ogbonda, Roderick).
Turnovers: 8 (Preston 4, Mil.Brown, Ogbonda, Roderick, Vander Plas).
Steals: 6 (McDay 2, Ogbonda 2, Preston, Roderick).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Buffalo
|26
|43
|—
|69
|Ohio
|39
|41
|—
|80
A_4,837 (13,080).
