Northwestern 56, Minnesota 54
Scheid 10-17 0-3 24, Wolf 1-5 0-0 2, Burton 2-8 0-2 5, Pulliam 4-16 5-6 13, Wood 3-5 0-0 6, Shaw 3-3 0-0 6, Galernik 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 5-11 56
Bello 6-11 0-2 12, Brunson 2-6 1-1 6, Hubbard 4-12 4-5 13, Pitts 3-5 3-3 11, Scalia 3-9 0-0 8, Bello 0-1 0-0 0, Adashchyk 1-2 0-0 2, Powell 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 20-49 8-11 54
|Northwestern
|12
|12
|19
|13
|—
|56
|Minnesota
|13
|12
|10
|19
|—
|54
3-Point Goals_Northwestern 5-12 (Scheid 4-6, Burton 1-3, Pulliam 0-2, Wood 0-1), Minnesota 6-16 (Brunson 1-2, Hubbard 1-5, Pitts 2-3, Scalia 2-5, Powell 0-1). Assists_Northwestern 16 (Burton 4), Minnesota 13 (Hubbard 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Northwestern 33 (Shaw 4-8), Minnesota 34 (Bello 3-9). Total Fouls_Northwestern 16, Minnesota 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,001.
