https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-9-Mississippi-St-68-Vanderbilt-52-15000448.php
No. 9 Mississippi St. 68, Vanderbilt 52
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST. (17-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bibby
|17
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|Carter
|32
|8-9
|6-7
|4-7
|0
|3
|22
|Jackson
|28
|4-10
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|8
|Danberry
|26
|5-12
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|1
|10
|Taylor
|31
|1-4
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|3
|6
|Taylor
|0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Morris
|7
|0-0
|0-2
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Espinoza-Hunter
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hemingway
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Matharu
|15
|4-9
|5-6
|1-4
|0
|1
|14
|Mingo-Young
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Wiggins
|29
|3-8
|2-2
|2-6
|1
|3
|8
|Totals
|200
|25-59
|17-21
|13-32
|9
|20
|68
Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (Matharu 1-3, Espinoza-Hunter 0-2, Hemingway 0-1, Wiggins 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Carter 3, Jackson 1, Morris 1, Wiggins 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Carter 2, Danberry 2, Taylor 2, Mingo-Young 2, Wiggins 2, Jackson 1, Matharu 1)
Steals: 14 (Matharu 4, Taylor 3, Carter 2, Danberry 2, Bibby 1, Jackson 1, Morris 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VANDERBILT (12-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fasoula
|34
|2-6
|2-4
|2-6
|1
|4
|6
|Love
|34
|7-14
|3-5
|3-9
|2
|3
|19
|Cambridge
|30
|1-5
|4-4
|2-4
|1
|5
|6
|Hall
|31
|1-8
|4-4
|2-5
|2
|3
|6
|Washington
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Carter
|29
|1-7
|3-4
|3-7
|3
|3
|5
|Pearl
|22
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|8
|Totals
|200
|16-50
|16-21
|18-42
|9
|22
|52
Percentages: FG 32.000, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 4-8, .5 (Love 2-2, Pearl 2-5, Cambridge 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Fasoula 3, Love 1, Cambridge 1, Carter 1)
Turnovers: 26 (Love 8, Cambridge 5, Fasoula 3, Hall 3, Carter 3, Pearl 2, Washington 1)
Steals: 4 (Cambridge 3, Love 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Mississippi St.
|24
|7
|15
|22
|—
|68
|Vanderbilt
|14
|16
|20
|2
|—
|52
A_2,157
Officials_Brian Garland, Denise Brooks, Felicia Grinter
View Comments