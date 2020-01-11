No. 8 UCLA 84, Utah 54
Miller 3-6 0-0 6, Onyenwere 6-11 6-8 18, Corsaro 2-6 2-2 7, Dean 2-8 2-3 6, Osborne 6-12 0-0 17, Masikewich 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Chou 5-8 3-4 14, Horvat 2-6 0-0 4, Jefferson 0-2 0-0 0, Owens 2-3 2-3 6, Owens 2-5 0-0 6, Totals 30-68 15-20 84
Pendande 4-8 1-2 9, Torres 2-6 2-3 6, Becker 0-1 0-0 0, Gylten 2-5 2-2 7, Maxwell 2-11 0-0 6, Corbin 2-3 0-0 4, Makurat 2-6 0-0 5, Brosseau 4-7 1-3 10, Martin 1-3 0-0 3, Moore 0-1 0-2 0, Provo 1-4 2-2 4, Totals 20-55 8-14 54
|UCLA
|17
|17
|15
|35
|—
|84
|Utah
|10
|15
|17
|12
|—
|54
3-Point Goals_UCLA 9-23 (Onyenwere 0-1, Corsaro 1-4, Dean 0-1, Osborne 5-9, Chou 1-4, Owens 2-4), Utah 6-25 (Torres 0-3, Becker 0-1, Gylten 1-4, Maxwell 2-7, Makurat 1-3, Brosseau 1-2, Martin 1-2, Moore 0-1, Provo 0-2). Assists_UCLA 16 (Dean 4), Utah 13 (Gylten 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UCLA 40 (Osborne 3-8), Utah 37 (Provo 2-4). Total Fouls_UCLA 19, Utah 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,053.