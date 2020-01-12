FG FT Reb
UCLA (16-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Miller 19 1-3 0-1 0-3 0 5 2
Onyenwere 33 8-16 0-0 3-8 1 3 19
Corsaro 30 3-9 0-0 1-3 2 2 7
Dean 32 4-14 5-6 0-2 6 2 13
Osborne 29 4-10 2-2 2-5 2 0 13
Brown 5 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Chou 15 0-3 0-0 1-2 1 2 0
Horvat 23 2-6 1-2 4-6 2 3 5
Jefferson 5 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Owens 9 1-2 0-0 0-1 2 0 3
Totals 200 24-64 8-11 15-39 16 18 65

Percentages: FG 37.500, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Onyenwere 3-5, Osborne 3-6, Corsaro 1-4, Jefferson 1-1, Owens 1-2, Chou 0-2, Horvat 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Dean 3, Onyenwere 2, Miller 1, Corsaro 1, Osborne 1, Chou 1)

Steals: 8 (Onyenwere 2, Corsaro 2, Dean 1, Osborne 1, Chou 1, Owens 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
COLORADO (13-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Tuitele 33 4-6 2-2 1-6 3 2 11
Caylao-Do 39 1-7 6-6 2-5 4 1 9
Clarke 27 4-10 0-0 1-5 0 3 11
Hollingshed 32 7-13 0-1 0-7 0 4 17
Sherrod 26 2-9 3-3 0-1 6 3 7
Jank 12 2-2 0-0 1-2 0 0 5
Volcy 3 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Finau 12 0-3 0-0 0-1 2 1 0
Knight 16 0-1 1-2 2-3 1 1 1
Totals 200 20-51 13-16 8-33 16 15 62

Percentages: FG 39.216, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Clarke 3-8, Hollingshed 3-5, Tuitele 1-1, Caylao-Do 1-3, Jank 1-1, Sherrod 0-3, Knight 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Tuitele 1, Clarke 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Sherrod 4, Finau 4, Knight 3, Caylao-Do 1, Clarke 1, Hollingshed 1)

Steals: 7 (Clarke 4, Tuitele 1, Sherrod 1, Finau 1)

Technical Fouls: None

UCLA 10 25 19 11 65
Colorado 17 12 11 22 62

A_2,808

Officials_Alejandro Moreno, Cheryl Flores, Michol Murray