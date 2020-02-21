https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-5-Louisville-58-Georgia-Tech-47-15072305.php
No. 5 Louisville 58, Georgia Tech 47
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE (24-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dunham
|28
|2-4
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|3
|4
|Shook
|37
|6-11
|0-0
|1-13
|1
|4
|13
|Balogun
|32
|2-10
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|2
|4
|Evans
|35
|4-10
|3-4
|0-2
|2
|2
|14
|Jones
|34
|7-10
|3-3
|2-7
|3
|3
|18
|Dixon
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Diop
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Robinson
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-49
|6-7
|9-34
|10
|17
|58
Percentages: FG 46.939, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 6-12, .5 (Evans 3-4, Shook 1-2, Jones 1-1, Diop 1-1, Balogun 0-4)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Shook 4, Balogun 3, Robinson 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Shook 3, Jones 3, Dunham 2, Evans 2, Robinson 2, Balogun 1, Dixon 1)
Steals: 2 (Jones 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH (17-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cubaj
|30
|2-5
|5-6
|0-4
|1
|4
|9
|Francoise Diouf
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher
|19
|2-8
|3-5
|4-6
|0
|4
|7
|Lahtinen
|38
|5-16
|1-2
|2-5
|2
|2
|11
|Pan
|40
|1-8
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|2
|5
|Jefferson
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hermosa
|37
|5-9
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|1
|11
|Carson
|17
|2-8
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|4
|Montgomery
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-57
|12-17
|14-31
|8
|14
|47
Percentages: FG 29.825, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 1-12, .083 (Pan 1-4, Lahtinen 0-3, Jefferson 0-1, Carson 0-4)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 6 (Pan 2, Fletcher 1, Lahtinen 1, Jefferson 1, 1)
Steals: 3 (Pan 2, Cubaj 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Louisville
|19
|17
|9
|13
|—
|58
|Georgia Tech
|14
|12
|10
|11
|—
|47
A_1,188
Officials_Brandon Enterline, Tiara Cruse, Luis Gonzalez
