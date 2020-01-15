https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-4-UConn-68-Memphis-56-14975994.php
No. 4 UConn 68, Memphis 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCONN (14-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Irwin
|24
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|0
|Nelson-Ododa
|27
|4-8
|0-4
|3-9
|1
|4
|8
|Walker
|40
|6-12
|0-0
|1-9
|3
|2
|14
|Dangerfield
|40
|7-13
|6-6
|0-3
|3
|1
|24
|Williams
|33
|7-12
|2-4
|2-3
|3
|3
|16
|Adebayo
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Bent
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Griffin
|5
|0-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Makurat
|24
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|6
|Totals
|200
|26-56
|8-14
|11-38
|13
|14
|68
Percentages: FG 46.429, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .32 (Dangerfield 4-9, Walker 2-7, Makurat 2-4, Irwin 0-2, Williams 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Nelson-Ododa 4, Griffin 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Walker 6, Dangerfield 2, Irwin 1, Nelson-Ododa 1, Adebayo 1, Makurat 1)
Steals: 8 (Walker 4, Williams 2, Bent 1, Makurat 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS (9-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fankam Mendjiadeu
|34
|6-8
|9-10
|4-10
|1
|2
|21
|Hunter
|28
|2-8
|0-0
|4-10
|2
|2
|4
|Williams
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|2
|Shutes
|34
|3-15
|2-4
|0-3
|1
|1
|8
|Wilson
|25
|1-4
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|4
|3
|Davis
|13
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Griggs
|27
|3-7
|3-6
|0-0
|0
|1
|12
|Herndon
|17
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|2
|McDonald
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-57
|14-20
|13-35
|9
|13
|56
Percentages: FG 33.333, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Griggs 3-7, Wilson 1-1, Shutes 0-4, Davis 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Fankam Mendjiadeu 1, Williams 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Wilson 4, Hunter 3, Herndon 3, Shutes 1, Davis 1)
Steals: 7 (Hunter 2, Shutes 2, Fankam Mendjiadeu 1, Wilson 1, Herndon 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|UConn
|15
|20
|19
|14
|—
|68
|Memphis
|21
|12
|12
|11
|—
|56
A_1,027
Officials_Kevin Pethtel, Eric Brewton, Maj Forsberg
View Comments