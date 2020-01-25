FG FT Reb
OREGON (16-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Boley 29 2-6 0-0 0-1 0 1 5
Hebard 31 8-15 1-2 5-9 2 2 17
Sabally 39 3-12 10-11 3-12 6 3 17
Ionescu 40 10-15 0-0 1-4 9 3 23
Moore 18 1-6 0-0 0-3 1 2 2
Chavez 26 3-7 0-0 0-1 0 2 9
Shelley 17 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 200 28-63 11-13 11-33 18 13 76

Percentages: FG 44.444, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Ionescu 3-4, Chavez 3-4, Boley 1-3, Sabally 1-7, Shelley 1-2, Moore 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 7 (Ionescu 3, Shelley 2, Chavez 1)

Steals: 7 (Hebard 3, Sabally 2, Ionescu 1, Moore 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
OREGON ST. (16-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 37 0-0 0-0 1-12 1 2 0
Jones 31 10-12 1-3 2-3 1 3 21
Pivec 28 4-11 0-2 2-5 4 3 8
Slocum 28 6-13 2-2 2-5 4 2 18
Tudor 35 0-7 0-0 0-2 4 0 0
Morris 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Goodman 23 4-7 1-2 0-1 3 3 11
Simmons 7 2-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 4
Washington 5 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 27-55 4-9 9-33 17 14 64

Percentages: FG 49.091, FT .444.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Slocum 4-6, Goodman 2-5, Pivec 0-4, Tudor 0-6, Morris 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jones 2, Brown 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Goodman 4, Pivec 2, Simmons 2, Brown 1, Jones 1, Slocum 1, Washington 1)

Steals: 3 (Goodman 2, Brown 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Oregon St. 18 11 17 18 64
Oregon 25 20 17 14 76

A_12,364

Officials_Tiffany Bird, Michael Price, Melissa Barlow