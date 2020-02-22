Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SOUTH DAKOTA (26-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sjerven 19 3-5 1-2 3-7 0 2 7
Arens 28 0-1 2-2 1-1 1 4 2
Duffy 40 7-13 2-2 0-4 8 1 17
Lamb 40 9-13 0-0 0-2 2 0 22
McKeever 36 5-8 7-10 0-2 3 1 19
Frederick 22 4-7 2-2 1-4 1 3 10
Korngable 15 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-48 14-18 5-22 15 12 77

Percentages: FG 58.333, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .35 (Lamb 4-7, McKeever 2-3, Duffy 1-6, Arens 0-1, Frederick 0-2, Korngable 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Sjerven 2, Frederick 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Lamb 2, Frederick 2, 2, Sjerven 1, Arens 1, Duffy 1)

Steals: 10 (Duffy 2, Lamb 2, McKeever 2, Frederick 2, Arens 1, Korngable 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
S. DAKOTA ST. (20-9) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Burckhard 24 4-12 2-2 1-5 1 4 11
Larson 32 7-12 3-4 4-9 4 1 18
Nelson 29 5-10 2-3 2-4 3 2 12
Cascio Jensen 37 3-6 2-2 1-2 4 2 9
Irwin 32 2-4 0-0 3-5 5 3 5
Bultsma 16 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Stapleton 9 2-3 2-2 0-0 0 1 6
Theuninck 21 2-5 0-0 0-2 1 4 4
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-54 11-13 12-29 19 18 67

Percentages: FG 48.148, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .25 (Burckhard 1-3, Larson 1-4, Cascio Jensen 1-2, Irwin 1-1, Nelson 0-3, Stapleton 0-1, Theuninck 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Burckhard 1, Bultsma 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Cascio Jensen 6, Burckhard 3, Nelson 2, 2, Irwin 1)

Steals: 6 (Cascio Jensen 3, Nelson 2, Burckhard 1)

Technical Fouls: None

South Dakota 17 18 17 25 77
S. Dakota St. 14 12 19 22 67

A_3,672

Officials_Timothy Resch, Tim Gilbertson, Marty Cook