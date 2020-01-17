https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-20-Maryland-87-Nebraska-69-14982449.php
No. 20 Maryland 87, Nebraska 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARYLAND (13-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Austin
|24
|4-8
|1-2
|2-7
|3
|0
|9
|Jones
|32
|7-12
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|3
|14
|Charles
|38
|8-13
|7-8
|2-7
|2
|4
|23
|Mikesell
|25
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|Watson
|27
|2-9
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|4
|Masonius
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Miller
|24
|4-10
|3-4
|1-1
|1
|1
|13
|Owusu
|25
|7-10
|2-2
|1-4
|4
|2
|16
|Vujacic
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|35-68
|13-16
|10-31
|14
|17
|87
Percentages: FG 51.471, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .25 (Miller 2-5, Mikesell 1-3, Vujacic 1-1, Watson 0-6, Owusu 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Charles 3, Miller 1)
Turnovers: 7 (Austin 3, Charles 1, Mikesell 1, Watson 1, Owusu 1)
Steals: 11 (Charles 3, Austin 2, Owusu 2, Jones 1, Mikesell 1, Watson 1, Miller 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA (13-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Veerbeek
|23
|3-7
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|8
|Cain
|33
|0-1
|0-0
|1-8
|3
|3
|0
|Eliely
|32
|6-10
|5-5
|2-4
|0
|2
|19
|Haiby
|32
|2-8
|0-2
|2-5
|7
|2
|5
|Whitish
|27
|3-10
|1-2
|0-5
|2
|2
|10
|Bourne
|18
|3-7
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|4
|8
|Brown
|24
|6-9
|5-6
|0-2
|0
|1
|19
|Mershon
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Brady
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Hudson
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-54
|14-19
|12-37
|13
|17
|69
Percentages: FG 42.593, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Whitish 3-8, Eliely 2-2, Brown 2-2, Veerbeek 1-2, Haiby 1-2, Bourne 0-2, Brady 0-1)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 20 (Eliely 4, Haiby 4, Bourne 3, Brown 3, Veerbeek 2, Cain 1, Whitish 1, Hudson 1)
Steals: 3 (Veerbeek 1, Eliely 1, Haiby 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Nebraska
|17
|17
|21
|14
|—
|69
|Maryland
|26
|17
|18
|26
|—
|87
A_3,839
Officials_Michael McConnell, Barb Smith, Felicia Grinter
View Comments