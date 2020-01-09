No. 19 West Virginia 68, Kansas 49
Niblack 2-8 0-0 4, Ejiofor 0-0 0-0 0, Gondrezick 9-20 3-3 21, Martin 8-19 6-6 23, Smith 3-9 3-4 9, Martinez 0-2 0-0 0, Norris 1-1 0-0 2, Deans 2-4 3-4 8, McElroy 0-3 1-2 1, Rudd 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-66 16-19 68
de Carvalho 5-12 0-0 12, Helgren 1-2 0-0 2, Franklin 0-9 1-2 1, Mitchell 3-15 5-6 11, Thomas 3-15 4-4 12, Merriweather 1-5 0-3 2, Kersgieter 2-8 2-2 7, Ramalho 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 16-68 12-17 49
|West Virginia
|11
|20
|19
|18
|—
|68
|Kansas
|16
|13
|14
|6
|—
|49
3-Point Goals_West Virginia 2-18 (Gondrezick 0-6, Martin 1-6, Smith 0-3, Martinez 0-1, Deans 1-2), Kansas 5-22 (de Carvalho 2-7, Franklin 0-2, Mitchell 0-2, Thomas 2-7, Kersgieter 1-4). Assists_West Virginia 12 (Smith 5), Kansas 7 (Franklin 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_West Virginia 51 (Deans 3-9), Kansas 46 (Merriweather 3-4). Total Fouls_West Virginia 15, Kansas 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,313.