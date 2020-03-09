Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
DEPAUL (27-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stonewall 40 6-12 3-4 3-7 2 4 18
Campbell 40 5-9 2-2 1-4 5 0 16
Church 31 4-12 0-2 4-11 6 3 8
Held 28 8-15 2-2 1-4 3 3 22
Morris 38 6-14 0-0 2-3 6 3 14
Dallmann 11 1-2 0-0 1-3 1 2 2
Jean 2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Bekelja 7 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 0 3
Stovall 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-69 7-10 13-36 25 15 83

Percentages: FG 44.928, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 14-35, .4 (Campbell 4-7, Held 4-9, Stonewall 3-5, Morris 2-7, Bekelja 1-2, Church 0-3, Dallmann 0-1, Stovall 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Morris 2, Dallmann 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Stonewall 3, Church 2, Morris 2, Held 1, Dallmann 1, Bekelja 1, Team 1)

Steals: 7 (Stonewall 2, Church 2, Held 2, Morris 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
SETON HALL (19-12) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Samuels 36 6-13 1-2 2-7 5 2 13
Elmore 38 12-16 2-4 3-13 3 2 26
Johnson 8 1-3 0-2 3-3 0 0 3
Lewis 38 4-10 0-0 3-8 2 4 10
Park-Lane 35 5-14 0-0 0-2 7 3 10
Allesch 6 2-2 0-0 1-2 1 0 5
Jackson 32 4-11 0-1 0-0 3 0 10
Smith 7 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-7 0 0 0
Totals 200 35-71 3-9 16-43 21 11 80

Percentages: FG 49.296, FT .333.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Lewis 2-5, Jackson 2-6, Johnson 1-1, Allesch 1-1, Smith 1-2, Samuels 0-4, Park-Lane 0-4)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Elmore 2, Lewis 2, Samuels 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Samuels 4, Park-Lane 4, Elmore 2, Johnson 1, Lewis 1)

Steals: 4 (Elmore 3, Smith 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Park-Lane 1)

Seton Hall 24 22 21 13 80
DePaul 24 26 20 13 83

A_0

Officials_Cameron Inouye, Rod Creech, Kevin Pethtel