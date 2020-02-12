https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Rangers-Stax-15050278.php
New York Rangers Stax
Recommended Video:
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|10
|Artemi Panarin
|54
|28
|46
|74
|25
|18
|6
|0
|4
|174
|.161
|F
|93
|Mika Zibanejad
|42
|23
|26
|49
|6
|10
|9
|3
|4
|147
|.156
|F
|16
|Ryan Strome
|55
|13
|34
|47
|13
|40
|1
|0
|3
|107
|.121
|D
|77
|Anthony DeAngelo
|55
|13
|29
|42
|10
|43
|3
|0
|3
|114
|.114
|F
|20
|Chris Kreider
|54
|22
|18
|40
|8
|58
|9
|0
|3
|136
|.162
|F
|89
|Pavel Buchnevich
|55
|11
|22
|33
|1
|16
|3
|0
|1
|109
|.101
|D
|23
|Adam Fox
|55
|6
|23
|29
|12
|20
|1
|0
|3
|100
|.060
|F
|17
|Jesper Fast
|54
|8
|16
|24
|13
|16
|0
|2
|0
|64
|.125
|D
|8
|Jacob Trouba
|55
|7
|16
|23
|-9
|44
|4
|0
|1
|138
|.051
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|54
|7
|15
|22
|-4
|39
|0
|0
|0
|113
|.062
|F
|72
|Filip Chytil
|46
|12
|8
|20
|2
|8
|1
|0
|2
|94
|.128
|F
|24
|Kaapo Kakko
|51
|8
|11
|19
|-19
|14
|2
|0
|2
|86
|.093
|F
|48
|Brendan Lemieux
|44
|6
|9
|15
|-11
|89
|2
|1
|0
|66
|.091
|F
|21
|Brett Howden
|55
|7
|7
|14
|-9
|16
|1
|0
|2
|57
|.123
|D
|55
|Ryan Lindgren
|45
|1
|9
|10
|8
|37
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.031
|D
|18
|Marc Staal
|38
|2
|6
|8
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.059
|F
|14
|Greg McKegg
|42
|3
|3
|6
|-4
|17
|0
|1
|0
|34
|.088
|D
|42
|Brendan Smith
|50
|3
|3
|6
|-12
|60
|0
|1
|0
|33
|.091
|D
|25
|Libor Hajek
|28
|0
|5
|5
|-4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|28
|Lias Andersson
|17
|0
|1
|1
|-8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|28
|Phillip Di Giuseppe
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|26
|Tim Gettinger
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|38
|Micheal Haley
|22
|1
|0
|1
|-7
|50
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|29
|Steven Fogarty
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|90
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|15
|Boo Nieves
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|55
|181
|309
|490
|16
|655
|42
|8
|28
|1704
|.106
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|55
|172
|276
|448
|-44
|575
|40
|4
|25
|1878
|.092
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|30
|Henrik Lundqvist
|28
|1521
|3.11
|10
|11
|3
|1
|79
|852
|0.907
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Alexandar Georgiev
|25
|1347
|3.12
|12
|11
|1
|2
|70
|765
|0.908
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Igor Shesterkin
|7
|412
|2.18
|6
|1
|0
|0
|15
|253
|0.941
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|55
|3316
|2.98
|28
|23
|4
|3
|164
|1870
|.908
|181
|309
|655
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|55
|3316
|3.13
|27
|25
|3
|0
|172
|1695
|.894
|172
|276
|575
View Comments