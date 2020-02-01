Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 1, 2020

New York Islanders
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 13 Mathew Barzal 49 17 25 42 3 26 3 0 2 117 .145
F 29 Brock Nelson 49 20 18 38 8 24 4 0 5 133 .150
F 12 Josh Bailey 49 11 19 30 -10 8 2 1 2 66 .167
F 18 Anthony Beauvillier 49 13 16 29 2 8 3 1 2 95 .137
F 27 Anders Lee 49 16 13 29 6 35 1 0 5 126 .127
F 10 Derick Brassard 49 8 16 24 4 16 2 0 1 86 .093
F 7 Jordan Eberle 39 7 17 24 -1 10 2 0 0 85 .082
D 6 Ryan Pulock 49 6 18 24 4 10 2 0 2 113 .053
D 2 Nick Leddy 41 3 15 18 6 12 1 0 0 55 .055
D 25 Devon Toews 49 4 14 18 2 12 1 0 1 88 .045
F 53 Casey Cizikas 42 10 4 14 11 32 0 3 1 62 .161
D 24 Scott Mayfield 48 5 8 13 11 49 0 0 1 71 .070
D 55 Johnny Boychuk 48 2 8 10 -2 14 1 0 0 78 .026
F 47 Leo Komarov 30 1 9 10 7 4 0 0 0 30 .033
D 3 Adam Pelech 38 1 8 9 4 20 0 0 0 49 .020
F 15 Cal Clutterbuck 33 3 4 7 7 20 0 1 0 34 .088
F 28 Michael Dal Colle 35 2 5 7 -4 10 0 0 0 31 .065
F 14 Tom Kuhnhackl 23 3 3 6 -1 0 0 0 1 25 .120
F 17 Matt Martin 37 3 3 6 3 33 0 0 2 32 .094
D 8 Noah Dobson 22 1 4 5 2 4 0 0 0 23 .043
F 32 Ross Johnston 28 3 1 4 1 68 0 0 0 13 .231
F 34 Cole Bardreau 9 1 1 2 -1 6 0 0 1 9 .111
D 44 Sebastian Aho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 34 Seth Helgeson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 21 Otto Koivula 7 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 16 Andrew Ladd 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 26 Oliver Wahlstrom 9 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 9 .000
TEAM TOTALS 49 140 229 369 61 441 22 6 26 1433 .098
OPPONENT TOTALS 49 130 209 339 -69 371 28 2 18 1556 .084

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
40 Semyon Varlamov 31 1716 2.59 15 8 4 2 74 871 0.915 0 0 0
1 Thomas Greiss 24 1257 2.43 14 7 1 0 51 680 0.925 0 0 2
TEAM TOTALS 49 2991 2.55 29 15 5 2 125 1551 .916 140 229 441
OPPONENT TOTALS 49 2991 2.76 20 19 10 2 135 1428 .902 130 209 371