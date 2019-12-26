New Orleans 112, Denver 100
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ball
|36:17
|4-13
|0-0
|3-9
|3
|0
|10
|Ingram
|35:53
|11-18
|2-2
|1-7
|2
|0
|31
|Favors
|30:29
|3-9
|2-2
|3-13
|8
|3
|8
|Holiday
|31:25
|8-18
|3-3
|2-4
|8
|2
|20
|Redick
|21:45
|5-10
|3-3
|1-3
|0
|1
|15
|Hart
|29:34
|5-10
|2-2
|1-9
|0
|1
|16
|Moore
|21:34
|4-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|10
|Okafor
|10:19
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|0
|Williams
|9:51
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Hayes
|7:12
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|Jackson
|5:41
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|41-90
|12-12
|14-52
|23
|14
|112
Percentages: FG .456, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 18-43, .419 (Ingram 7-9, Hart 4-5, Moore 2-4, Redick 2-7, Ball 2-8, Holiday 1-7, Favors 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Williams 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Favors 3, Ingram, Moore).
Turnovers: 18 (Holiday 4, Favors 3, Okafor 3, Redick 3, Ingram 2, Ball, Hart, Hayes).
Steals: 9 (Holiday 6, Ingram 2, Favors).
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barton
|32:48
|4-9
|2-4
|3-8
|2
|0
|10
|Millsap
|16:28
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|3
|0
|Jokic
|30:55
|8-20
|5-6
|4-10
|4
|3
|23
|Harris
|35:11
|6-13
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|15
|Murray
|27:58
|2-10
|4-4
|2-4
|3
|4
|8
|Grant
|29:07
|6-10
|3-4
|1-2
|1
|1
|17
|Morris
|22:06
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|6
|0
|5
|Beasley
|21:53
|5-14
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|13
|Plumlee
|16:21
|2-4
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|4
|Porter Jr.
|5:45
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|Cancar
|00:44
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernangomez
|00:44
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|37-92
|14-18
|13-40
|24
|15
|100
Percentages: FG .402, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Harris 3-9, Beasley 3-10, Grant 2-3, Jokic 2-5, Morris 1-2, Porter Jr. 1-2, Millsap 0-1, Murray 0-2, Barton 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Barton, Beasley, Morris, Plumlee).
Turnovers: 12 (Jokic 5, Barton 2, Murray 2, Harris, Millsap, Plumlee).
Steals: 10 (Harris 4, Jokic 2, Millsap 2, Morris, Murray).
Technical Fouls: None
|New Orleans
|29
|29
|26
|28
|—
|112
|Denver
|26
|29
|25
|20
|—
|100
A_19,520 (19,520). T_2:10.