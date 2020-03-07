Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2020

New Jersey Devils
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 21 Kyle Palmieri 63 23 20 43 -2 41 11 0 3 149 .154
F 97 Nikita Gusev 64 12 30 42 -13 12 4 0 2 152 .079
F 13 Nico Hischier 56 14 20 34 -13 10 2 1 1 117 .120
F 63 Jesper Bratt 58 16 16 32 -4 6 1 0 2 99 .162
F 20 Blake Coleman 57 21 10 31 -2 40 1 3 2 182 .115
F 37 Pavel Zacha 63 8 23 31 -11 14 3 2 1 97 .082
D 28 Damon Severson 67 8 21 29 -22 48 3 0 2 113 .071
F 91 Taylor Hall 30 6 19 25 -11 20 2 0 0 109 .055
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 61 8 16 24 -17 64 5 0 1 110 .073
D 45 Sami Vatanen 47 5 18 23 -12 22 1 0 0 95 .053
F 19 Travis Zajac 67 7 16 23 -11 28 0 1 1 69 .101
D 8 Will Butcher 56 4 17 21 -8 6 0 0 1 62 .065
F 86 Jack Hughes 59 7 14 21 -24 8 4 0 2 121 .058
F 44 Miles Wood 66 10 11 21 -17 57 0 0 1 138 .072
D 76 P.K. Subban 66 7 9 16 -17 79 2 0 3 149 .047
D 4 Andy Greene 53 2 9 11 1 14 0 0 0 49 .041
F 16 Kevin Rooney 47 4 5 9 6 20 0 2 0 52 .077
D 25 Mirco Mueller 48 2 5 7 -12 23 0 0 0 27 .074
F 14 Joey Anderson 16 4 2 6 2 2 0 0 0 20 .200
D 5 Connor Carrick 27 1 5 6 -3 17 0 0 1 23 .043
F 90 Jesper Boqvist 35 4 0 4 -11 8 1 0 0 41 .098
F 15 John Hayden 41 2 1 3 -3 75 0 0 0 36 .056
D 7 Matt Tennyson 19 0 3 3 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000
F 41 Michael McLeod 11 0 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 11 .000
F 38 Nicholas Merkley 4 1 1 2 0 2 0 0 0 8 .125
D 32 Dakota Mermis 8 1 1 2 4 4 0 0 0 15 .067
D 33 Fredrik Claesson 4 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 36 Ben Street 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 .000
D 40 Josh Jacobs 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 3 .000
F 43 Brett Seney 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 2 Colton White 6 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 67 177 298 475 -198 652 40 9 23 2066 .086
OPPONENT TOTALS 67 215 362 577 166 628 39 10 34 2188 .098

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Mackenzie Blackwood 45 2564 2.71 21 13 8 3 116 1385 0.916 0 1 0
30 Louis Domingue 16 743 3.79 3 8 2 0 47 399 0.882 0 0 0
35 Cory Schneider 13 679 3.53 3 6 2 1 40 355 0.887 0 1 0
31 Gilles Senn 2 70 3.43 0 1 0 0 4 41 0.902 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 67 4084 3.09 27 28 12 4 207 2180 .902 177 298 652
OPPONENT TOTALS 67 4084 2.54 40 21 6 8 170 2059 .914 215 362 628