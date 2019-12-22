THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 22, 2019

Nashville Predators
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 59 Roman Josi 35 13 20 33 15 25 4 0 0 130 .100
D 4 Ryan Ellis 35 6 22 28 14 13 0 0 2 84 .071
F 9 Filip Forsberg 29 13 12 25 0 18 3 0 0 102 .127
F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 35 12 13 25 3 8 2 2 1 77 .156
F 92 Ryan Johansen 35 8 17 25 -1 33 3 0 1 53 .151
F 95 Matt Duchene 34 8 15 23 -4 12 3 0 0 72 .111
F 13 Nick Bonino 35 13 9 22 15 8 1 0 3 66 .197
D 14 Mattias Ekholm 34 5 14 19 4 12 0 1 2 83 .060
F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 32 6 11 17 8 4 0 0 1 51 .118
F 8 Kyle Turris 28 5 11 16 -3 8 2 0 2 43 .116
F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 23 6 9 15 2 6 2 0 0 50 .120
F 10 Colton Sissons 35 7 6 13 3 10 0 1 2 35 .200
F 15 Craig Smith 35 5 8 13 10 26 0 0 0 88 .057
F 64 Mikael Granlund 29 4 8 12 -3 12 0 0 0 65 .062
F 51 Austin Watson 34 5 6 11 2 42 0 0 1 35 .143
D 57 Dante Fabbro 35 3 5 8 3 26 0 0 0 42 .071
D 5 Dan Hamhuis 33 0 5 5 6 21 0 0 0 20 .000
F 32 Yakov Trenin 6 1 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 9 .111
F 26 Daniel Carr 11 1 0 1 -5 4 0 0 0 14 .071
D 52 Matt Irwin 17 0 1 1 -5 9 0 0 0 22 .000
F 25 Mathieu Olivier 8 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 20 Miikka Salomaki 5 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 1 2 .500
D 7 Yannick Weber 19 0 1 1 2 4 0 0 0 17 .000
F 42 Colin Blackwell 5 0 0 0 3 2 0 0 0 5 .000
F 90 Anthony Richard 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 3 Steven Santini 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 35 122 197 319 75 323 20 4 16 1174 .104
OPPONENT TOTALS 35 112 183 295 -90 368 26 6 16 1017 .110

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Pekka Rinne 20 1127 2.98 12 5 3 3 56 531 0.895 0 2 0
74 Juuse Saros 18 990 3.09 5 7 3 0 51 481 0.894 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 35 2134 3.06 17 12 6 3 107 1012 .890 122 197 323
OPPONENT TOTALS 35 2134 3.31 18 14 3 1 116 1168 .896 112 183 368