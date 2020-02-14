Recommended Video:

N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0
Nashville 3 2 0 5

First Period_1, Nashville, Smith 14, 0:35. 2, Nashville, Smith 15 (Bonino, Grimaldi), 7:41. 3, Nashville, Ekholm 7 (Watson, Jarnkrok), 13:33.

Second Period_4, Nashville, Grimaldi 10, 4:41. 5, Nashville, Smith 16 (Josi), 11:38.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 14-13-4_31. Nashville 10-11-5_26.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Nashville 0 of 0.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 17-9-4 (18 shots-16 saves), N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 16-8-2 (8-5). Nashville, Saros 10-9-4 (31-31).

A_17,561 (17,113). T_2:18.

Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Derek Nansen.