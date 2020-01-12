Nashville 1 0 0 1
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0

First Period_1, Nashville, Turris 6 (Trenin), 11:53.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 15-9-8_32. Winnipeg 7-11-10_28.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 1; Winnipeg 0 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 6-7-4 (28 shots-28 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 20-13-4 (32-31).

A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:23.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kiel Murchison.