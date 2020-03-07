Recommended Video:

Nashville 0 1 0 1
Dallas 0 0 0 0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Nashville, Ellis 8 (Arvidsson, Duchene), 10:29 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-11-5_23. Dallas 9-14-14_37.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 2; Dallas 0 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 16-12-4 (37 shots-37 saves). Dallas, Bishop 21-15-4 (23-22).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:30.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Darren Gibbs.