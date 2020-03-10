https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NORTHEASTERN-68-ELON-60-15118839.php
NORTHEASTERN 68, ELON 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|Elon
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hannah
|19:00
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|3
|McIntosh
|40:00
|8-16
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|20
|Wooten
|32:00
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Sheffield
|34:00
|7-17
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|4
|20
|Woods
|38:00
|3-9
|0-1
|4-12
|3
|3
|7
|Poser
|21:00
|5-7
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|1
|10
|Fuller
|10:00
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Pack
|6:00
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|3:20:00
|24-53
|3-5
|8-29
|8
|15
|60
Percentages: FG .453, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (McIntosh 4-11, Sheffield 3-8, Hannah 1-1, Woods 1-6, Fuller 0-1, Pack 0-1, Wooten 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 14 (11 PTS).
Blocked Shots: 1 (Sheffield).
Turnovers: 14 (Woods 5, Sheffield 3, McIntosh 3, Pack, Fuller, Poser).
Steals: 7 (Woods 3, McIntosh 3, Hannah).
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|Northeastern
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brace
|36:00
|6-10
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|2
|16
|Roland
|38:00
|6-16
|4-6
|1-3
|4
|1
|21
|Smith
|13:00
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|3
|Boursiquot
|30:00
|4-10
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|1
|8
|Walters
|40:00
|2-6
|3-4
|1-3
|5
|4
|8
|Walker
|28:00
|3-5
|2-3
|1-2
|2
|2
|10
|Eboigbodin
|8:00
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Strong
|7:00
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|3:20:00
|23-50
|9-13
|8-29
|14
|13
|68
Percentages: FG .460, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Roland 5-12, Brace 4-6, Walker 2-3, Walters 1-1, Smith 1-2, Boursiquot 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 13 (14 PTS).
Blocked Shots: 3 (Brace 2, Roland).
Turnovers: 13 (Walker 5, Strong 2, Walters 2, Boursiquot 2, Eboigbodin, Roland).
Steals: 8 (Boursiquot 3, Walker 2, Brace 2, Walters).
Technical Fouls: None
|Elon
|21
|39
|—
|60
|Northeastern
|37
|31
|—
|68
A_1,821 (4,200).
