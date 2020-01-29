https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-9-DUKE-79-PITTSBURGH-67-15012283.php
NO. 9 DUKE 79, PITTSBURGH 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PITTSBURGH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Champagnie
|40
|5-12
|2-2
|2-7
|0
|0
|13
|Toney
|40
|11-19
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|3
|27
|Johnson
|36
|3-10
|3-4
|0-4
|3
|4
|9
|McGowens
|30
|0-7
|2-2
|0-3
|6
|2
|2
|Coulibaly
|22
|3-4
|2-4
|2-4
|1
|0
|8
|Murphy
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Brown
|9
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|4
|Hamilton
|9
|1-2
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|25-57
|13-16
|8-29
|12
|15
|67
Percentages: FG .439, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Toney 3-4, Champagnie 1-5, Johnson 0-1, McGowens 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Champagnie).
Turnovers: 9 (Johnson 3, Champagnie 2, McGowens 2, Coulibaly, Hamilton).
Steals: 4 (Brown, Champagnie, McGowens, Murphy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|40
|5-10
|3-3
|0-3
|8
|2
|14
|Carey
|35
|11-17
|3-6
|5-13
|4
|3
|26
|Goldwire
|35
|4-9
|2-2
|1-5
|3
|1
|13
|Stanley
|29
|5-10
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|3
|11
|Hurt
|24
|2-6
|2-4
|2-4
|2
|4
|7
|White
|23
|2-3
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|6
|Baker
|9
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|DeLaurier
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|O'Connell
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-62
|10-15
|13-35
|19
|16
|79
Percentages: FG .484, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Goldwire 3-7, White 2-3, Carey 1-2, Jones 1-2, Hurt 1-4, Stanley 1-5, Baker 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Carey, Hurt, Jones, Stanley, White).
Turnovers: 8 (Carey 3, Stanley 2, White 2, Goldwire).
Steals: 3 (Goldwire, Jones, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Pittsburgh
|34
|33
|—
|67
|Duke
|45
|34
|—
|79
A_9,314 (9,314).
