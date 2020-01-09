FG FT Reb
NEVADA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Johnson 35 3-13 2-3 1-6 3 3 11
Drew 34 5-8 3-6 0-6 5 2 15
Harris 33 7-17 3-4 0-5 5 3 20
Meeks 25 2-5 1-2 1-5 1 3 7
Reyes 25 2-8 2-2 2-4 0 5 6
Robinson 22 2-2 1-2 2-6 0 2 5
Milling 9 1-2 0-0 0-2 1 0 2
Zouzoua 9 1-5 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Hymes 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 5 0
Totals 200 23-60 12-19 6-36 15 23 68

Percentages: FG .383, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Harris 3-8, Johnson 3-8, Drew 2-3, Meeks 2-4, Milling 0-1, Zouzoua 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hymes 2, Drew, Robinson).

Turnovers: 10 (Harris 3, Reyes 3, Drew 2, Hymes, Johnson).

Steals: 8 (Harris 3, Drew 2, Johnson, Robinson, Zouzoua).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SAN JOSE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anigwe 35 2-5 3-4 3-11 1 3 7
Ivey 34 4-14 5-6 0-1 4 2 17
Knight 33 8-17 8-12 0-9 1 2 28
Moore 30 2-4 0-1 2-4 3 1 4
Agee 21 2-4 2-2 1-4 0 1 6
Japhet-Mathias 18 0-1 4-4 1-4 0 3 4
R.Washington 17 1-5 2-2 0-6 1 4 4
Chappell 9 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Hammonds 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 19-54 24-31 7-39 11 18 70

Percentages: FG .352, FT .774.

3-Point Goals: 8-33, .242 (Knight 4-10, Ivey 4-13, Anigwe 0-1, Chappell 0-1, Hammonds 0-1, Japhet-Mathias 0-1, Moore 0-1, Agee 0-2, R.Washington 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Moore 2, Agee, Anigwe, Knight).

Turnovers: 13 (Knight 3, Moore 3, Agee 2, Chappell 2, Japhet-Mathias 2, Ivey).

Steals: 5 (Knight 3, Ivey 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Nevada 34 34 68
San Jose St. 34 36 70

