NO. 7 DAYTON 87, RICHMOND 79
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DAYTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mikesell
|33
|4-11
|1-3
|1-7
|1
|1
|10
|Toppin
|33
|9-15
|5-7
|1-12
|3
|1
|24
|Crutcher
|32
|8-12
|4-4
|0-8
|7
|1
|24
|Watson
|28
|4-8
|5-7
|0-1
|1
|3
|14
|Chatman
|26
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|2
|Landers
|19
|2-3
|2-2
|3-7
|1
|4
|6
|Tshimanga
|11
|1-1
|3-4
|1-2
|1
|2
|5
|Cohill
|9
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Matos
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-54
|22-29
|6-41
|16
|18
|87
Percentages: FG .537, FT .759.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Crutcher 4-7, Toppin 1-2, Mikesell 1-4, Watson 1-5, Landers 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Toppin 4, Mikesell 2, Matos, Watson).
Turnovers: 15 (Toppin 3, Tshimanga 3, Watson 3, Chatman 2, Landers 2, Crutcher, Mikesell).
Steals: 3 (Crutcher 2, Watson).
Technical Fouls: coach Anthony Grant, 4:23 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RICHMOND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gilyard
|40
|9-17
|6-7
|0-2
|4
|3
|29
|Golden
|31
|3-12
|1-2
|3-6
|6
|1
|7
|Sherod
|30
|7-18
|3-6
|1-9
|1
|1
|21
|Gustavson
|27
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|0
|Cayo
|25
|5-10
|5-5
|4-6
|0
|3
|15
|Wojcik
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|5
|Burton
|18
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Grace
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Koureissi
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-69
|15-20
|9-31
|14
|19
|79
Percentages: FG .391, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Gilyard 5-8, Sherod 4-7, Wojcik 1-2, Golden 0-1, Grace 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gilyard, Golden).
Turnovers: 4 (Gilyard 3, Gustavson).
Steals: 7 (Gilyard 3, Gustavson 2, Burton, Sherod).
Technical Fouls: coach Chris Mooney, 14:25 second; Spiders, 00:44 second.
|Dayton
|40
|47
|—
|87
|Richmond
|32
|47
|—
|79
.
