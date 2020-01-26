FG FT Reb
DAYTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mikesell 33 4-11 1-3 1-7 1 1 10
Toppin 33 9-15 5-7 1-12 3 1 24
Crutcher 32 8-12 4-4 0-8 7 1 24
Watson 28 4-8 5-7 0-1 1 3 14
Chatman 26 1-3 0-0 0-2 1 3 2
Landers 19 2-3 2-2 3-7 1 4 6
Tshimanga 11 1-1 3-4 1-2 1 2 5
Cohill 9 0-0 2-2 0-1 0 1 2
Matos 8 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Totals 200 29-54 22-29 6-41 16 18 87

Percentages: FG .537, FT .759.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Crutcher 4-7, Toppin 1-2, Mikesell 1-4, Watson 1-5, Landers 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Toppin 4, Mikesell 2, Matos, Watson).

Turnovers: 15 (Toppin 3, Tshimanga 3, Watson 3, Chatman 2, Landers 2, Crutcher, Mikesell).

Steals: 3 (Crutcher 2, Watson).

Technical Fouls: coach Anthony Grant, 4:23 second.

FG FT Reb
RICHMOND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gilyard 40 9-17 6-7 0-2 4 3 29
Golden 31 3-12 1-2 3-6 6 1 7
Sherod 30 7-18 3-6 1-9 1 1 21
Gustavson 27 0-2 0-0 0-3 2 2 0
Cayo 25 5-10 5-5 4-6 0 3 15
Wojcik 21 2-3 0-0 0-2 1 2 5
Burton 18 1-5 0-0 1-2 0 3 2
Grace 4 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Koureissi 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 27-69 15-20 9-31 14 19 79

Percentages: FG .391, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Gilyard 5-8, Sherod 4-7, Wojcik 1-2, Golden 0-1, Grace 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gilyard, Golden).

Turnovers: 4 (Gilyard 3, Gustavson).

Steals: 7 (Gilyard 3, Gustavson 2, Burton, Sherod).

Technical Fouls: coach Chris Mooney, 14:25 second; Spiders, 00:44 second.

Dayton 40 47 87
Richmond 32 47 79

.