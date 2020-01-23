FG FT Reb
ST. BONAVENTURE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lofton 36 3-9 4-5 0-0 5 1 10
English 28 8-13 0-1 1-5 0 2 17
Ikpeze 28 3-6 0-0 2-4 0 1 6
Planutis 27 1-3 0-0 0-3 1 2 3
Welch 26 2-6 1-1 0-6 1 0 5
Vasquez 23 3-8 1-2 1-3 0 2 8
Winston 13 2-5 0-0 1-1 0 1 4
Carpenter 12 3-4 1-2 1-1 0 2 7
M.Johnson 4 0-6 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Okoli 3 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-61 7-12 7-25 7 11 60

Percentages: FG .410, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (English 1-2, Planutis 1-2, Vasquez 1-3, Lofton 0-2, Winston 0-2, Welch 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Vasquez 3, English 2, Ikpeze, Lofton, Planutis, Welch).

Steals: 6 (Planutis 2, Welch 2, English, Winston).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DAYTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mikesell 32 4-8 2-2 0-5 4 1 10
Crutcher 31 9-13 0-3 0-4 7 2 23
Landers 30 4-6 0-2 2-5 5 2 10
Toppin 30 9-11 0-0 2-9 2 1 18
Chatman 23 2-5 4-4 0-1 2 4 8
Watson 22 5-8 0-0 0-3 1 1 12
Cohill 10 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Tshimanga 10 1-1 0-0 0-5 0 2 2
Matos 9 1-2 0-0 0-1 2 0 3
Greer 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Wilson 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 35-54 6-11 4-33 25 14 86

Percentages: FG .648, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Crutcher 5-9, Landers 2-3, Watson 2-5, Matos 1-1, Chatman 0-1, Toppin 0-2, Mikesell 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Toppin 2, Mikesell, Tshimanga).

Turnovers: 9 (Cohill 2, Toppin 2, Chatman, Crutcher, Landers, Mikesell, Tshimanga).

Steals: 4 (Mikesell 2, Crutcher, Landers).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. Bonaventure 29 31 60
Dayton 47 39 86

.