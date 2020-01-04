FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA TECH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Nolley 33 7-16 1-1 1-5 2 2 18
Horne 32 2-12 0-0 1-5 0 3 4
Bede 30 0-2 0-0 0-4 2 3 0
Radford 26 2-2 4-6 1-3 0 0 8
Cattoor 23 0-1 4-4 0-1 1 0 4
Alleyne 22 1-9 0-0 0-2 0 2 2
Wilkins 16 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 0 3
Cone 10 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Ojiako 8 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 13-48 9-11 3-22 6 12 39

Percentages: FG .271, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Nolley 3-8, Wilkins 1-3, Alleyne 0-1, Bede 0-1, Cattoor 0-1, Cone 0-2, Horne 0-9).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 11 (Nolley 5, Bede 2, Cone 2, Horne, Radford).

Steals: 7 (Bede 2, Cattoor 2, Radford 2, Alleyne).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Clark 34 5-9 7-8 0-2 6 0 18
Diakite 34 3-9 0-0 1-10 3 0 6
Stattmann 33 4-10 1-2 3-8 2 2 10
Key 32 8-12 0-0 1-10 0 2 18
Morsell 32 2-7 0-0 0-1 0 3 5
Huff 12 1-2 0-0 1-3 2 3 2
Woldetensae 11 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Coleman 8 1-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 3
McKoy 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Nixon 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-54 8-10 6-36 14 11 65

Percentages: FG .463, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Key 2-4, Coleman 1-1, Clark 1-2, Woldetensae 1-3, Morsell 1-4, Stattmann 1-4, Huff 0-1, Diakite 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Huff, Key).

Turnovers: 9 (Clark 4, Huff 2, Morsell, Stattmann, Woldetensae).

Steals: 6 (Key 2, Clark, Coleman, Morsell, Stattmann).

Technical Fouls: None.

Virginia Tech 17 22 39
Virginia 30 35 65

A_14,629 (14,593).