FG FT Reb
BYU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Childs 32 17-27 3-3 4-13 0 3 38
Lee 11 3-5 0-0 1-2 2 1 6
Barcello 31 1-4 0-0 0-2 1 2 3
Haws 33 3-10 2-4 0-2 13 2 8
Toolson 30 4-9 0-0 1-8 0 0 11
Seljaas 31 5-8 1-3 1-6 3 3 12
Harding 23 1-1 0-0 0-1 1 3 3
Baxter 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Knell 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Maughan 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Nield 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Pearson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Troy 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 34-64 6-10 7-35 20 15 81

Percentages: FG .531, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Toolson 3-3, Harding 1-1, Barcello 1-3, Childs 1-3, Seljaas 1-3, Haws 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Haws, Toolson).

Turnovers: 9 (Haws 3, Childs 2, Toolson 2, Harding, Lee).

Steals: 7 (Haws 2, Seljaas 2, Barcello, Childs, Toolson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
PEPPERDINE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ke.Edwards 39 9-16 1-2 4-11 4 2 24
Ka.Edwards 24 4-13 1-2 1-4 0 4 9
Altman 35 2-5 1-2 0-5 2 2 5
Chavez 30 5-12 0-0 1-2 2 1 11
Ross 35 3-13 1-2 1-4 7 2 8
Ohia Obioha 16 3-4 0-0 3-5 1 2 6
Polk 16 0-2 0-0 1-2 3 0 0
K.Smith 3 0-1 0-0 1-1 1 0 0
Skead 1 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Totals 200 26-66 5-10 12-34 20 13 64

Percentages: FG .394, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Ke.Edwards 5-8, Chavez 1-4, Ross 1-6, Altman 0-1, Polk 0-1, Ka.Edwards 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Altman 2, Ke.Edwards 2, Ohia Obioha).

Turnovers: 9 (Ross 5, Altman, Ka.Edwards, Ke.Edwards, Polk).

Steals: 4 (Chavez, Ka.Edwards, Ohia Obioha, Ross).

Technical Fouls: None.

BYU 32 49 81
Pepperdine 35 29 64

.