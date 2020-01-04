https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-16-APPALACHIAN-ST-74-GEORGIA-SOUTHERN-72-14949977.php
NO. 16 APPALACHIAN ST. 74, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA SOUTHERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson
|34
|4-13
|5-10
|0-4
|4
|3
|13
|Smith
|29
|3-11
|6-9
|1-4
|2
|0
|13
|Jones
|27
|3-4
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|0
|11
|McCadden
|26
|1-4
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|3
|3
|Carter
|22
|7-10
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|15
|Crawley
|22
|2-4
|3-4
|1-3
|1
|2
|7
|Wishart
|18
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|5
|Dawkins
|11
|1-3
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|1
|2
|Viti
|9
|1-5
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|3
|Lamar
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-60
|16-26
|7-28
|14
|16
|72
Percentages: FG .400, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Jones 3-4, Carter 1-1, McCadden 1-4, Wishart 1-4, Smith 1-5, Viti 1-5, Dawkins 0-1, Jackson 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Dawkins).
Turnovers: 10 (McCadden 4, Smith 2, Crawley, Dawkins, Jackson, Jones).
Steals: 9 (Jackson 5, Carter, Jones, McCadden, Wishart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|APPALACHIAN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Williams
|40
|7-16
|2-3
|0-3
|3
|3
|20
|Forrest
|36
|8-23
|6-7
|1-5
|4
|2
|25
|Johnson
|30
|2-4
|2-2
|2-7
|3
|1
|8
|K.Lewis
|30
|2-6
|7-7
|0-6
|1
|5
|11
|Seacat
|27
|4-6
|0-0
|2-9
|0
|4
|8
|Gregory
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|4
|2
|J.Lewis
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Bibby
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|17-19
|5-36
|11
|23
|74
Percentages: FG .429, FT .895.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Williams 4-11, Forrest 3-11, Johnson 2-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (K.Lewis, Seacat, Williams).
Turnovers: 19 (Forrest 5, K.Lewis 5, Williams 5, J.Lewis 3, Seacat).
Steals: 5 (K.Lewis 2, Forrest, Seacat, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Georgia Southern
|39
|33
|—
|72
|Appalachian St.
|29
|45
|—
|74
A_1,630 (8,325).
