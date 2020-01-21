https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-1-BAYLOR-61-OKLAHOMA-57-14990855.php
NO. 1 BAYLOR 61, OKLAHOMA 57
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bieniemy
|33
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|5
|Manek
|32
|7-13
|3-4
|2-10
|0
|2
|21
|Doolittle
|31
|4-14
|0-0
|4-11
|4
|2
|8
|Reaves
|31
|3-17
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|3
|8
|Harmon
|30
|1-4
|2-4
|0-1
|3
|1
|4
|Williams
|17
|2-4
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|7
|Hill
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Iwuakor
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|1
|2
|Kuath
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-60
|6-10
|10-34
|13
|15
|57
Percentages: FG .350, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Manek 4-8, Williams 2-2, Reaves 2-11, Bieniemy 1-2, Doolittle 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Kuath 4, Doolittle, Williams).
Turnovers: 8 (Bieniemy 2, Williams 2, Doolittle, Iwuakor, Manek, Reaves).
Steals: 9 (Manek 4, Harmon 2, Doolittle, Hill, Kuath).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Teague
|35
|4-13
|6-7
|0-1
|2
|0
|16
|Mitchell
|32
|5-12
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|13
|Butler
|30
|2-13
|0-1
|1-4
|1
|1
|4
|Gillespie
|28
|6-8
|0-1
|6-15
|1
|3
|12
|Vital
|26
|1-5
|0-1
|4-8
|1
|2
|2
|Bandoo
|24
|1-4
|2-2
|3-8
|5
|0
|5
|Clark
|13
|3-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|6
|Mayer
|11
|0-4
|3-3
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|22-63
|11-15
|16-43
|11
|12
|61
Percentages: FG .349, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Mitchell 3-7, Teague 2-9, Bandoo 1-2, Mayer 0-1, Vital 0-1, Butler 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Vital 2, Gillespie, Mitchell).
Turnovers: 11 (Clark 3, Butler 2, Mitchell 2, Bandoo, Gillespie, Teague, Vital).
Steals: 4 (Teague 3, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oklahoma
|24
|33
|—
|57
|Baylor
|35
|26
|—
|61
.
View Comments