NICHOLLS 76, INCARNATE WORD 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INCARNATE WORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Swaby
|40
|2-6
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|3
|5
|Willis
|37
|4-14
|5-6
|0-2
|2
|1
|14
|Murray
|35
|4-11
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|1
|10
|Ene
|21
|5-7
|4-4
|0-2
|2
|2
|15
|Larsson
|20
|3-4
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|6
|Lutz
|20
|1-7
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|3
|3
|Miszkiewicz
|18
|2-3
|0-1
|4-5
|3
|2
|4
|Sato
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Van Vlerah
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-54
|12-15
|10-29
|11
|15
|60
Percentages: FG .407, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Ene 1-2, Sato 1-2, Lutz 1-4, Willis 1-9, Murray 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Larsson).
Turnovers: 19 (Murray 7, Larsson 4, Ene 3, Lutz 2, Sato 2, Willis).
Steals: 8 (Ene 3, Swaby 2, Willis 2, Murray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NICHOLLS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harvey
|37
|7-13
|3-3
|3-8
|2
|1
|19
|McClanahan
|34
|8-15
|1-1
|0-4
|1
|0
|21
|K.Johnson
|32
|3-12
|5-5
|1-3
|4
|2
|13
|Jones
|25
|1-3
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|5
|Alatishe
|23
|4-7
|4-4
|3-7
|2
|4
|12
|McGhee
|19
|1-5
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Hunter
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Moore
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|2
|2
|Buford
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-59
|16-17
|11-32
|13
|12
|76
Percentages: FG .441, FT .941.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (McClanahan 4-8, Harvey 2-3, K.Johnson 2-7, Hunter 0-1, McGhee 0-1, Jones 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hunter 2, Harvey).
Turnovers: 13 (Harvey 4, Hunter 2, K.Johnson 2, McClanahan 2, Alatishe, Buford, Jones).
Steals: 11 (Harvey 3, K.Johnson 3, McClanahan 2, Moore 2, Alatishe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Incarnate Word
|27
|33
|—
|60
|Nicholls
|25
|51
|—
|76
A_327 (3,800).
