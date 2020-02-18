Recommended Video:

Through Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 59 34 61 95
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 58 33 49 82
David Pastrnak, BOS 60 42 40 82
Connor McDavid, EDM 55 30 51 81
Artemi Panarin, NYR 57 29 49 78
Brad Marchand, BOS 60 23 51 74
Patrick Kane, CHI 59 27 47 74
Jack Eichel, BUF 58 33 41 74
Nikita Kucherov, TB 58 29 44 73
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 59 21 50 71
Auston Matthews, TOR 60 42 29 71
John Carlson, WSH 59 15 55 70
Steven Stamkos, TB 54 27 35 62
Mitchell Marner, TOR 49 15 45 60
Kyle Connor, WPG 60 29 31 60