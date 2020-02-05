Recommended Video:

Through Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 53 29 54 83
Connor McDavid, EDM 53 29 50 79
David Pastrnak, BOS 54 38 37 75
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 51 30 43 73
Artemi Panarin, NYR 50 27 44 71
Brad Marchand, BOS 54 23 46 69
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 52 19 47 66
Jack Eichel, BUF 52 31 35 66
John Carlson, WSH 54 14 51 65
Patrick Kane, CHI 53 25 40 65
Nikita Kucherov, TB 52 24 39 63
Auston Matthews, TOR 53 37 25 62
Steven Stamkos, TB 50 24 33 57
Alex Ovechkin, WSH 53 40 17 57
Mark Scheifele, WPG 54 23 33 56