NHL Scoring Leaders
Through Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|47
|25
|46
|71
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|47
|25
|45
|70
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|45
|27
|39
|66
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|46
|35
|30
|65
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|46
|20
|42
|62
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|44
|24
|38
|62
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|44
|17
|42
|59
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|44
|27
|31
|58
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|46
|24
|33
|57
|John Carlson, WSH
|46
|13
|42
|55
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|45
|31
|23
|54
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|45
|22
|29
|51
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|43
|17
|32
|49
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|45
|20
|27
|47
3 tied with 46 pts.
