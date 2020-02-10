https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NHL-Expanded-Scoring-Leaders-15044104.php
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
Through Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|55
|31
|54
|85
|-11
|14
|11
|0
|9
|169
|18.3
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|55
|30
|51
|81
|-8
|26
|11
|0
|4
|180
|16.7
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|57
|38
|40
|78
|14
|32
|17
|0
|6
|222
|17.1
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|54
|32
|44
|76
|4
|12
|10
|0
|4
|247
|13.0
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|28
|45
|73
|24
|16
|6
|0
|4
|170
|16.5
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|57
|23
|46
|69
|18
|64
|5
|0
|4
|153
|15.0
|Jack Eichel
|Buffalo
|55
|31
|38
|69
|15
|34
|7
|1
|7
|183
|16.9
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|54
|19
|49
|68
|9
|24
|4
|0
|3
|118
|16.1
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|56
|40
|28
|68
|13
|6
|10
|0
|4
|225
|17.8
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|54
|25
|42
|67
|25
|28
|4
|0
|4
|162
|15.4
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|55
|25
|42
|67
|3
|36
|6
|0
|2
|203
|12.3
|John Carlson
|Washington
|55
|14
|51
|65
|19
|18
|2
|0
|6
|153
|9.2
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|57
|23
|36
|59
|2
|45
|7
|0
|5
|133
|17.3
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|52
|26
|33
|59
|13
|20
|8
|0
|6
|161
|16.1
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|57
|28
|31
|59
|2
|30
|7
|1
|6
|184
|15.2
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|45
|14
|43
|57
|0
|12
|6
|0
|2
|114
|12.3
|Evgeni Malkin
|Pittsburgh
|41
|17
|40
|57
|12
|38
|4
|0
|4
|133
|12.8
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|54
|40
|17
|57
|-8
|26
|12
|0
|3
|251
|15.9
|Elias Pettersson
|Vancouver
|55
|23
|32
|55
|10
|14
|7
|0
|5
|136
|16.9
|Teuvo Teravainen
|Carolina
|55
|12
|42
|54
|19
|8
|3
|1
|0
|145
|8.3
