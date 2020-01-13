Through Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 47 25 46 71 -3 20 9 0 2 150 16.7
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 47 25 45 70 -15 12 8 0 7 137 18.2
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 45 27 39 66 2 8 9 0 3 210 12.9
David Pastrnak Boston 46 35 30 65 15 30 16 0 6 183 19.1
Brad Marchand Boston 46 20 42 62 19 49 4 0 4 124 16.1
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 44 24 38 62 19 12 6 0 3 135 17.8
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 45 18 43 61 10 24 3 0 3 105 17.1
Jack Eichel Buffalo 45 27 32 59 9 26 6 1 5 157 17.2
Patrick Kane Chicago 46 24 33 57 0 32 6 0 2 169 14.2
John Carlson Washington 46 13 42 55 13 18 2 0 6 130 10.0
Auston Matthews Toronto 46 31 23 54 17 6 8 0 3 175 17.7
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 46 22 29 51 1 32 7 0 5 110 20.0
Aleksander Barkov Florida 45 14 35 49 6 16 6 0 2 119 11.8
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 44 17 32 49 12 24 3 0 2 129 13.2
Elias Pettersson Vancouver 46 21 27 48 6 12 7 0 5 117 17.9
Roman Josi Nashville 44 14 32 46 21 33 4 0 1 158 8.9
David Perron St. Louis 46 20 26 46 0 28 8 0 8 110 18.2
Max Pacioretty Vegas 48 20 25 45 8 32 5 0 1 203 9.9
Mitchell Marner Toronto 35 13 31 44 4 10 5 0 1 92 14.1
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 32 13 31 44 13 34 2 0 3 110 11.8
J.T. Miller Vancouver 46 16 28 44 4 34 7 0 2 114 14.0
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 42 17 27 44 -2 14 8 0 4 130 13.1
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 46 22 22 44 -2 30 7 0 5 152 14.5