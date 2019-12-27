WEEK 17

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Tennessee 42 221 31 73.8 2 33 78.6
Baltimore 61 336 42 68.9 15 57 93.4
Indianapolis 53 275 34 64.2 14 48 90.6
Houston 51 268 32 62.7 15 47 92.2
Buffalo 42 210 25 59.5 11 36 85.7
Cleveland 48 235 28 58.3 14 42 87.5
Miami 44 208 25 56.8 12 37 84.1
N.Y. Jets 30 139 17 56.7 6 23 76.7
Oakland 48 223 27 56.3 12 39 81.3
Kansas City 49 235 26 53.1 18 44 89.8
L.A. Chargers 49 217 25 51.0 14 39 79.6
New England 57 251 28 49.1 20 48 84.2
Denver 41 177 19 46.3 15 34 82.9
Cincinnati 43 171 17 39.5 17 34 79.1
Jacksonville 42 174 16 38.1 21 37 88.1
Pittsburgh 38 150 13 34.2 20 33 86.8

___

DEFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Denver 41 169 17 41.5 17 34 82.9
Baltimore 42 198 20 47.6 19 39 92.9
New England 25 107 12 48.0 8 20 80.0
Cincinnati 49 224 24 49.0 18 42 85.7
Kansas City 53 223 26 49.1 16 42 79.2
Indianapolis 45 214 23 51.1 18 41 91.1
Pittsburgh 43 200 22 51.2 16 38 88.4
N.Y. Jets 46 224 26 56.5 15 41 89.1
Jacksonville 53 255 30 56.6 15 45 84.9
Buffalo 40 186 23 57.5 8 31 77.5
L.A. Chargers 39 195 23 59.0 12 35 89.7
Cleveland 52 258 31 59.6 14 45 86.5
Miami 56 292 35 62.5 16 51 91.1
Tennessee 45 233 30 66.7 9 39 86.7
Oakland 54 294 36 66.7 14 50 92.6
Houston 46 255 32 69.6 11 43 93.5

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Green Bay 48 257 32 66.7 10 42 87.5
Philadelphia 50 276 33 66.0 15 48 96.0
Tampa Bay 52 272 34 65.4 12 46 88.5
Minnesota 51 269 33 64.7 14 47 92.2
Seattle 56 293 35 62.5 18 53 94.6
L.A. Rams 55 282 34 61.8 15 49 89.1
N.Y. Giants 40 195 24 60.0 10 34 85.0
Carolina 47 220 28 59.6 9 37 78.7
Detroit 40 196 23 57.5 13 36 90.0
New Orleans 54 272 31 57.4 19 50 92.6
Dallas 51 252 29 56.9 16 45 88.2
Atlanta 55 262 31 56.4 17 48 87.3
Chicago 41 196 23 56.1 12 35 85.4
San Francisco 59 275 31 52.5 20 51 86.4
Washington 37 166 19 51.4 13 32 86.5
Arizona 50 221 22 44.0 22 44 88.0

___

DEFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Minnesota 43 184 20 46.5 15 35 81.4
Green Bay 46 195 22 47.8 15 37 80.4
Dallas 53 253 28 52.8 19 47 88.7
Tampa Bay 55 268 30 54.5 19 49 89.1
N.Y. Giants 50 235 28 56.0 14 42 84.0
Arizona 58 283 33 56.9 18 51 87.9
San Francisco 36 166 21 58.3 7 28 77.8
Chicago 48 231 28 58.3 13 41 85.4
Philadelphia 41 203 24 58.5 12 36 87.8
Atlanta 51 251 30 58.8 15 45 88.2
Detroit 55 279 33 60.0 16 49 89.1
Washington 56 281 34 60.7 16 50 89.3
Seattle 49 244 30 61.2 13 43 87.8
New Orleans 44 221 27 61.4 12 39 88.6
Carolina 61 315 38 62.3 17 55 90.2
L.A. Rams 49 258 31 63.3 14 45 91.8

___