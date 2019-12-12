https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NFL-Redzone-14901474.php
NFL Redzone
WEEK 15
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Tennessee
|37
|193
|27
|73.0
|2
|29
|78.4
|Baltimore
|52
|284
|35
|67.3
|14
|49
|94.2
|Houston
|42
|228
|28
|66.7
|11
|39
|92.9
|Indianapolis
|47
|244
|30
|63.8
|13
|43
|91.5
|Buffalo
|36
|183
|22
|61.1
|9
|31
|86.1
|Oakland
|43
|200
|25
|58.1
|9
|34
|79.1
|N.Y. Jets
|26
|121
|15
|57.7
|5
|20
|76.9
|Miami
|37
|174
|21
|56.8
|10
|31
|83.8
|Cleveland
|44
|209
|24
|54.5
|14
|38
|86.4
|Kansas City
|41
|198
|22
|53.7
|15
|37
|90.2
|L.A. Chargers
|44
|193
|22
|50.0
|13
|35
|79.5
|Denver
|34
|154
|17
|50.0
|12
|29
|85.3
|New England
|52
|223
|25
|48.1
|18
|43
|82.7
|Jacksonville
|36
|151
|14
|38.9
|18
|32
|88.9
|Cincinnati
|38
|143
|14
|36.8
|15
|29
|76.3
|Pittsburgh
|35
|143
|12
|34.3
|20
|32
|91.4
___
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Denver
|35
|145
|15
|42.9
|14
|29
|82.9
|Baltimore
|37
|171
|16
|43.2
|19
|35
|94.6
|Cincinnati
|43
|186
|19
|44.2
|17
|36
|83.7
|New England
|20
|87
|10
|50.0
|6
|16
|80.0
|Pittsburgh
|39
|180
|20
|51.3
|14
|34
|87.2
|Kansas City
|50
|220
|26
|52.0
|15
|41
|82.0
|Cleveland
|42
|196
|23
|54.8
|12
|35
|83.3
|N.Y. Jets
|40
|196
|22
|55.0
|15
|37
|92.5
|Indianapolis
|38
|191
|21
|55.3
|15
|36
|94.7
|L.A. Chargers
|31
|152
|18
|58.1
|9
|27
|87.1
|Buffalo
|34
|158
|20
|58.8
|6
|26
|76.5
|Miami
|49
|247
|29
|59.2
|15
|44
|89.8
|Jacksonville
|45
|222
|27
|60.0
|11
|38
|84.4
|Tennessee
|37
|188
|24
|64.9
|8
|32
|86.5
|Houston
|40
|220
|27
|67.5
|11
|38
|95.0
|Oakland
|47
|257
|32
|68.1
|11
|43
|91.5
___
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Green Bay
|44
|236
|30
|68.2
|8
|38
|86.4
|Minnesota
|44
|237
|30
|68.2
|10
|40
|90.9
|Philadelphia
|42
|228
|27
|64.3
|13
|40
|95.2
|Tampa Bay
|49
|251
|31
|63.3
|12
|43
|87.8
|Seattle
|49
|253
|30
|61.2
|16
|46
|93.9
|Carolina
|41
|196
|25
|61.0
|8
|33
|80.5
|Chicago
|37
|183
|22
|59.5
|10
|32
|86.5
|L.A. Rams
|49
|240
|28
|57.1
|15
|43
|87.8
|Dallas
|46
|228
|26
|56.5
|15
|41
|89.1
|Detroit
|36
|172
|20
|55.6
|12
|32
|88.9
|New Orleans
|47
|231
|26
|55.3
|17
|43
|91.5
|Atlanta
|47
|218
|25
|53.2
|16
|41
|87.2
|N.Y. Giants
|33
|148
|17
|51.5
|10
|27
|81.8
|San Francisco
|51
|232
|26
|51.0
|17
|43
|84.3
|Washington
|30
|117
|12
|40.0
|13
|25
|83.3
|Arizona
|42
|173
|16
|38.1
|20
|36
|85.7
___
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Minnesota
|38
|163
|18
|47.4
|13
|31
|81.6
|Dallas
|47
|215
|23
|48.9
|18
|41
|87.2
|San Francisco
|30
|125
|15
|50.0
|7
|22
|73.3
|Green Bay
|42
|179
|21
|50.0
|12
|33
|78.6
|N.Y. Giants
|43
|197
|23
|53.5
|13
|36
|83.7
|Tampa Bay
|49
|238
|27
|55.1
|16
|43
|87.8
|Arizona
|54
|259
|30
|55.6
|17
|47
|87.0
|Chicago
|43
|201
|24
|55.8
|12
|36
|83.7
|Washington
|48
|230
|27
|56.3
|15
|42
|87.5
|Seattle
|44
|213
|26
|59.1
|12
|38
|86.4
|Philadelphia
|37
|186
|22
|59.5
|11
|33
|89.2
|New Orleans
|42
|207
|25
|59.5
|12
|37
|88.1
|Carolina
|51
|261
|31
|60.8
|15
|46
|90.2
|Atlanta
|46
|232
|28
|60.9
|13
|41
|89.1
|L.A. Rams
|41
|210
|25
|61.0
|12
|37
|90.2
|Detroit
|49
|252
|30
|61.2
|14
|44
|89.8
___
