https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NEC-Individual-Leaders-14823869.php
NEC Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Wincheste,Central Conn. St.
|10
|326
|2,760
|276.0
|Brown,Saint Francis (PA)
|10
|384
|2,582
|258.2
|Marchi,Sacred Heart
|9
|312
|2,184
|242.7
|Alexander,Wagner
|10
|349
|1,686
|168.6
|Curtis,Bryant
|9
|321
|1,502
|166.9
|Parr,Duquesne
|8
|235
|1,324
|165.5
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|James,Central Conn. St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|72
|7.2
|Thompson,Saint Francis (PA)
|10
|26
|12
|18
|61
|6.1
|Chestnut,Sacred Heart
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Chestnut,Sacred Heart
|10
|238
|1,224
|8
|122.4
|Jackson,Robert Morris
|9
|158
|857
|4
|95.2
|Hines,Duquesne
|7
|153
|664
|5
|94.9
|Wincheste,Central Conn. St.
|10
|115
|637
|4
|63.7
|Allen,Duquesne
|9
|112
|570
|4
|63.3
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Wincheste,Central Conn. St.
|10
|211
|143
|3
|2,123
|16
|174.5
|Brown,Saint Francis (PA)
|10
|341
|204
|4
|2,469
|20
|137.7
|Marchi,Sacred Heart
|9
|275
|152
|9
|2,147
|19
|137.1
|Parr,Duquesne
|8
|192
|109
|7
|1,232
|11
|122.3
|Martin,Robert Morris
|9
|161
|85
|4
|1,016
|8
|117.2
|Curtis,Bryant
|9
|265
|151
|6
|1,517
|7
|109.3
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Henry,Saint Francis (PA)
|9
|59
|720
|6.6
|Lorick,Wagner
|9
|46
|329
|5.1
|Taylor,Duquesne
|9
|44
|461
|4.9
|Chambers,Sacred Heart
|9
|40
|680
|4.4
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|James,Central Conn. St.
|10
|38
|803
|80.3
|Henry,Saint Francis (PA)
|9
|59
|720
|80.0
|Chambers,Sacred Heart
|9
|40
|680
|75.6
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Ellison,Duquesne
|7
|3
|29
|0
|.4
|Lawson,Central Conn. St.
|10
|4
|65
|1
|.4
|Harrison-,Duquesne
|8
|3
|10
|0
|.4
|Provenzan,Sacred Heart
|9
|3
|59
|1
|.3
|Coles,Central Conn. St.
|10
|3
|30
|1
|.3
|Harville,Robert Morris
|10
|3
|50
|0
|.3
|Ramcheran,Sacred Heart
|10
|3
|41
|1
|.3
|Sanders,Saint Francis (PA)
|10
|3
|89
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Rinella,Saint Francis (PA)
|9
|13
|172
|13.2
|Lawson,Central Conn. St.
|10
|15
|174
|11.6
|Allen,Duquesne
|9
|17
|185
|10.9
|Lorick,Wagner
|9
|16
|70
|4.4
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Snelling,Sacred Heart
|10
|25
|613
|24.5
|Morris,Wagner
|10
|16
|389
|24.3
|Williams,Saint Francis (PA)
|10
|12
|280
|23.3
|Rinella,Saint Francis (PA)
|9
|18
|391
|21.7
|Lyons,Wagner
|10
|12
|246
|20.5
|Conway,LIU
|8
|21
|367
|17.5
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Rowley,Bryant
|10
|66
|41.7
|Silvester,Wagner
|10
|61
|40.3
|Souders I,Robert Morris
|10
|48
|39.9
|MacZura,Duquesne
|9
|38
|39.2
|DeFelice,LIU
|8
|46
|38.4
|Gettman,Sacred Heart
|10
|54
|38.2
|Oliver,Saint Francis (PA)
|10
|60
|37.7
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Thompson,Saint Francis (PA)
|10
|12
|18
|.000
|1.20
|Bisceglia,Robert Morris
|10
|9
|13
|.000
|.90
|Samperi,Bryant
|10
|9
|10
|.000
|.90
|Borges,Sacred Heart
|10
|8
|11
|.000
|.80
|Silvester,Wagner
|10
|7
|9
|.000
|.70
|MacZura,Duquesne
|9
|5
|8
|.000
|.56
|DeFelice,LIU
|8
|4
|7
|.000
|.50
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Chestnut,Sacred Heart
|10
|1,224
|179
|19
|0
|0
|254
|1,422
|142.20
|Allen,Duquesne
|9
|570
|117
|185
|185
|0
|150
|1,057
|117.44
|Jackson,Robert Morris
|9
|857
|92
|18
|57
|0
|176
|1,024
|113.78
|Snelling,Sacred Heart
|10
|0
|409
|0
|613
|0
|45
|1,022
|102.20
|Hines,Duquesne
|7
|664
|18
|0
|0
|0
|155
|682
|97.43
