G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Wincheste,Central Conn. St. 7 225 2,050 292.9
Marchi,Sacred Heart 7 242 1,702 243.1
Brown,Saint Francis (PA) 7 243 1,542 220.3
Alexander,Wagner 7 279 1,294 184.9
Beathard,LIU 6 229 1,014 169.0
Curtis,Bryant 7 239 1,166 166.6
Parr,Duquesne 6 172 983 163.8

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
James,Central Conn. St. 7 0 0 0 54 7.7
Chestnut,Sacred Heart 7 0 0 0 42 6.0

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Chestnut,Sacred Heart 7 146 817 5 116.7
Jackson,Robert Morris 7 127 698 3 99.7
Wincheste,Central Conn. St. 7 77 558 4 79.7
Allen,Duquesne 6 79 438 3 73.0
Lucas,Central Conn. St. 7 67 446 3 63.7

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Wincheste,Central Conn. St. 7 148 99 2 1,492 9 168.9
Brown,Saint Francis (PA) 7 209 124 3 1,453 11 132.2
Marchi,Sacred Heart 7 221 120 8 1,690 14 132.2
Parr,Duquesne 6 141 81 5 957 8 126.1
Curtis,Bryant 7 197 113 3 1,165 6 114.0
Alexander,Wagner 7 232 136 3 1,310 6 112.0
Beathard,LIU 6 162 84 5 996 4 105.5

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Nisivocci,Bryant 7 52 390 7.4
Henry,Saint Francis (PA) 7 37 341 5.3
Lorick,Wagner 7 37 238 5.3
Chambers,Sacred Heart 7 33 596 4.7
Taylor,Duquesne 6 27 229 4.5

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Chambers,Sacred Heart 7 33 596 85.1
James,Central Conn. St. 7 24 562 80.3
Jenkins,Saint Francis (PA) 7 19 433 61.9

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Ellison,Duquesne 5 3 29 0 .6
Harrison-,Duquesne 5 3 10 0 .6
Coles,Central Conn. St. 7 3 30 1 .4
Sanders,Saint Francis (PA) 7 3 89 0 .4
Rinella,Saint Francis (PA) 6 2 34 0 .3
Harville,Robert Morris 7 2 7 0 .3
Lawson,Central Conn. St. 7 2 65 1 .3
Morris,Wagner 7 2 97 1 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Rinella,Saint Francis (PA) 6 10 118 11.8
Allen,Duquesne 6 11 90 8.2
Lorick,Wagner 7 15 55 3.7

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Rinella,Saint Francis (PA) 6 9 239 26.6
Snelling,Sacred Heart 7 19 466 24.5
Morris,Wagner 7 12 278 23.2
Williams,Saint Francis (PA) 7 10 222 22.2
Nisivocci,Bryant 7 18 381 21.2
Conway,LIU 6 17 314 18.5

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Rowley,Bryant 8 58 41.0
Souders I,Robert Morris 7 32 40.0
Silvester,Wagner 7 48 39.4
DeFelice,LIU 6 34 38.5
Gettman,Sacred Heart 7 40 38.3
Oliver,Saint Francis (PA) 7 47 38.2
MacZura,Duquesne 6 24 38.1

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Thompson,Saint Francis (PA) 7 7 11 .000 1.00
Bisceglia,Robert Morris 7 6 9 .000 .86
Samperi,Bryant 8 6 7 .000 .75
Cole,Central Conn. St. 7 4 10 .000 .57
Silvester,Wagner 7 4 5 .000 .57
DeFelice,LIU 6 3 6 .000 .50
MacZura,Duquesne 6 3 5 .000 .50

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Chestnut,Sacred Heart 7 817 159 26 0 0 160 1,002 143.14
Allen,Duquesne 6 438 108 90 185 0 105 821 136.83
Jackson,Robert Morris 7 698 85 18 57 0 142 858 122.57
Nisivocci,Bryant 7 24 390 37 381 0 79 832 118.86
Snelling,Sacred Heart 7 0 239 0 466 0 31 705 100.71