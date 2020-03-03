https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NC-CENTRAL-71-BETHUNE-COOKMAN-68-OT-15100399.php
NC CENTRAL 71, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 68, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BETHUNE-COOKMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|King
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Maitland
|36
|6-17
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|2
|17
|Smith
|23
|4-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|8
|Bailey
|27
|3-11
|7-9
|1-2
|2
|4
|13
|Parks
|43
|2-7
|0-0
|1-8
|1
|2
|5
|Redd
|34
|0-6
|2-2
|1-6
|6
|4
|2
|Pope
|31
|6-10
|1-4
|4-9
|0
|5
|13
|French
|9
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|6
|Preaster
|6
|1-3
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|225
|25-64
|10-16
|8-35
|13
|22
|68
Percentages: FG .391, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Maitland 5-7, French 2-3, Parks 1-4, Preaster 0-2, Bailey 0-4, Redd 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (King 2, Pope).
Turnovers: 12 (Redd 4, Maitland 2, Parks 2, Bailey, French, Pope, Smith).
Steals: 7 (Maitland 3, Bailey, Parks, Pope, Redd).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC CENTRAL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blount
|45
|7-12
|3-8
|3-9
|4
|2
|19
|Whatley
|17
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|4
|1
|Fennell
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Palmer
|16
|2-9
|2-4
|2-11
|0
|0
|6
|Perkins
|21
|2-5
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|2
|5
|Keyser
|32
|6-12
|3-3
|1-8
|2
|2
|15
|Clayborne
|28
|4-4
|1-5
|1-3
|0
|3
|9
|Graves
|27
|4-9
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|11
|Melvin
|24
|2-4
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|1
|5
|Totals
|225
|27-59
|12-26
|7-38
|16
|18
|71
Percentages: FG .458, FT .462.
3-Point Goals: 5-28, .179 (Graves 3-8, Blount 2-5, Perkins 0-1, Fennell 0-2, Melvin 0-2, Keyser 0-4, Palmer 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Blount 3, Perkins 2, Clayborne, Graves, Keyser, Melvin, Whatley).
Steals: 7 (Keyser 2, Melvin 2, Blount, Fennell, Perkins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bethune-Cookman
|31
|28
|9
|—
|68
|NC Central
|29
|30
|12
|—
|71
A_1,338 (3,056).
