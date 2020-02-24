Recommended Video:

Through Feb. 23

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Chase Briscoe 1 23.1 61
2. Justin Allgaier 9 12.5 33
3. Austin Cindric 6 11.0 29
4. Ryan Sieg 7 10.6 28
5. Brandon Jones 5 7.2 19
6. Noah Gragson 2 6.8 18
7. Ross Chastain 11 4.9 13
8. Jeremy Clements 30 2.3 6
9. Michael Annett 4 2.3 6
10. Timmy Hill 40 2.3 6