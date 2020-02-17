https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Average-Running-Position-15062548.php
NASCAR Xfinity Average Running Position
Through Feb. 16
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Jeb Burton
|1
|5.233
|2.
|Austin Cindric
|1
|7.100
|3.
|Chase Briscoe
|1
|8.267
|4.
|Noah Gragson
|1
|8.333
|5.
|Justin Haley
|1
|8.483
|6.
|Brandon Jones
|1
|9.167
|7.
|Justin Allgaier
|1
|10.083
|8.
|Alex Labbe
|1
|10.983
|9.
|Harrison Burton
|1
|11.092
|10.
|Michael Annett
|1
|11.917
